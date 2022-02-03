Last Updated:

Uzbekistan: Mother Throws Her 3-yr-old Daughter Into Zoo's Bear Den In Terrifying Video

A woman in Uzbekistan has been seen to be dropping her three-year-old daughter in an enclosed area of a huge brown bear named Zuzu at a zoo

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Uzbekistan

Image: Unsplash/ Representative Iage


In Uzbekistan, a woman has been seen to be dropping her three-year-old daughter in an enclosed area of a brown bear at a zoo. This horrifying incident which has been captured in the zoo’s CCTV revealed that the tourists were watching the event helplessly when the mother, who was carrying her daughter over the railings, drops the small child into the bear's lair, Daily Mail reported. Due to this terrible incident, the mother is now being investigated for attempted murder. 

According to East2West News, the disturbing clip from Tashkent zoo showed the toddler being dropped into a pit approximately 16 feet below the fence while a huge bear named Zuzu wandered by and sniffed the child. Further, the zookeepers were able to lure and distract the giant beast into an enclosed space before racing to save the small girl, who has suffered a concussion and wounds because of the fall. 

A mother dropped her child in a Tashkent Zoo's bear enclosure 

As per the video clip, the accident took place when the woman was seen to be heading towards the left after carrying her child over the rails at the viewing point. She then drops her defenseless daughter into the bear's lair. Following the fall, six zoo employees rush into the cage from the outside, one of them picked the little girl in his arms and carried her away from Zuzu who is a male Caucasian Brown Bear, Daily Mail reported.  

READ | US asks Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to allow military bases for special ops in Afghanistan

According to reports in Tashkent, the mother of the 3 years old girl, who seemed to stay and watch, was subsequently caught and currently facing criminal prosecution for attempted murder. If found guilty, she might face a sentence of 15 years in prison. 

READ | Taliban call on Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to return Afghan aircraft or face retaliatory steps

In addition to this, the Tashkent zoo official said, “A young woman threw a little girl down into a brown bear’s enclosure, in front of all the visitors. It was completely unclear what her motive was. Both the visitors and the staff of the zoo were trying to stop her, but failed.,” New York Post reported. Expressing fear, she went on to say that the people who had witnessed the event were terrified to even consider how the thing would have ended if the bear saw the kid as prey. 

READ | Pentagon avers military aircraft in Tajikistan & Uzbekistan may not return to Afghanistan

(Image: Unsplash/ representative Image)

READ | Power outages reported in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan
READ | Power outages reported in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan
Tags: Uzbekistan, Tashkent Zoo, Zuzu
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND