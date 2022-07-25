Uzbekistan Set To Hold Int'l Conference On Afghanistan, To Be Attended By India & Pakistan

Uzbekistan is set to host an international conference on Afghanistan on July 25-26 which will be attended by the representatives of 20 world countries, including India. A Taliban delegation led by the Afghanistan interim administration left Kabul to attend the conference which would also witness the participation of Pakistan and Iran.

On Twitter, the deputy spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan, Zia Ahmad Takal, said on Sunday, “A delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in Tashkent. This Afghan government delegation will participate in the international conference in Tashkent tomorrow.”

The upcoming international conference in Uzbekistan is deemed to hold significance as it comes just ahead of the Taliban completing one year of leadership in Afghanistan after the country fell to the extremists and the situation in the nation deteriorated to a severe humanitarian crisis. In a statement about the conference on Afghanistan, the Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said that the main goal of the summit is to develop measures that would promote stability in Afghanistan.

The ministry stated, “The main goal of the event is to develop a set of measures and proposals for the approaches of the world community to promote stability, security, post-conflict reconstruction in Afghanistan and its integration into regional cooperation processes in the interests of the multinational Afghan people and the whole world”.

While the Taliban’s Muttaqi-led delegation met with Uzbekistani diplomats ahead of the two-day conference, the officials in Tashkent have stressed that the presence of the Taliban delegation at the summit does not reflect the recognition of the Islamic Emirate government, as announced previously by the extremists. Notably, the upcoming summit underscores the impact that Afghanistan’s crisis is having on the neighbouring nations.

Experts say Afghan crisis could worsen without an inclusive govt

As per Tolo News, an international research analyst Mehdi Afzali said, “The ongoing situation of Afghanistan has a direct impact on the neighbouring countries and therefore those countries are trying to thwart any danger through various ways”. Experts across the globe have raised concerns over the current situation in the war-torn country and have stated that it could get worse if the Taliban do not put together an inclusive government.

Apart from the conference on Afghanistan, another summit would also take place in Uzbekistan. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. Subramanian Jaishankar, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi would this week take part at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Summit in Tashkent.

