Uzbekistan Urges World Leaders To Lift Sanctions Against Afghan Assets Amid Hunger Crisis

Ever since the Taliban takeover, the humanitarian and economic crisis of Afghanistan has taken the centre stage on the international agenda. In the latest development, Uzbekistan has urged the world to lift sanctions and unfreeze the assets of Afghanistan keeping in view the humanitarian situation in the country, ANI cited Khaama Press report. Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov at the Italy-Central Asia Second Ministerial Meeting in Tashkent called upon the international community to release the assets of Afghanistan, ANI cited Khaama Press report.

Uzbekistan has urged the world community to unblock more than USD 9.5 billion of Afghanistan that remains frozen in American banks. Abdulaziz Kamilov has urged the world community to make efforts towards lifting sanctions on Afghanistan and releasing the assets, ANI cited Khaama Press report.. Kamilov highlighted the humanitarian situation of the country and called for the restoration of its banking system.

Abdulaziz Kamilov underlined the need of offering assistance to the people of Afghanistan. He further urged the Taliban to stop the use of their soil for terrorism activities. The statement of the Uzbekistan Foreign Minister comes after Pakistan, Russia and China have also called for the release of Afghanistan assets. The statement of the Uzbekistan Foreign Minister has come as the United States froze more than USD 9 million assets of the Afghan Central Bank.

"The people of Afghanistan are in a very difficult situation and the humanitarian situation of the country is nearing disaster. It is important to provide effective assistance to the people of Afghanistan," Abdulaziz Kamilov said as per ANI.

US froze assets of Afghan Central Bank

After the Taliban gained control over Afghanistan in mid-August, the United States froze more than USD 9 million assets of the Afghan Central Bank. The Taliban interim government has been repeatedly calling for the release of Afghan bank assets. Last month, the Taliban had even sent a letter to the US Congress urging the lawmakers to unfreeze the assets. However, in response to the letter, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, said that the Taliban caretaker government “misconstrued facts," according to ANI. Furthermore, Thomas West stated that the US has made clear to the Taliban that if they pursued a military takeover and not a negotiated settlement with Afghans then non-humanitarian aid provided by the international community would all but cease.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP