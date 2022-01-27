Vaccination Against Coronavirus Could Reduce Risk Of Long COVID, Claims ONS Study

A new research has suggested that the risk of developing long COVID is reduced by getting vaccinated. According to the study, people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 had a 41% decrease in the likelihood of reporting long COVID symptoms at least 12 weeks after first testing positive. The study was conducted by the Office for National Statistics.

For the study, the ONS involved 6,180 participants aged between 18 and 69 who tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time between April and November. According to the study, long COVID symptoms of any severity were reported by 9.5% of people who were fully vaccinated in comparison to 14.6% of socio-demographically similar participants who were unvaccinated when infected. According to the ONS, as it is observational analysis, they cannot reveal whether COVID-19 vaccination caused subsequent changes in the likelihood of self-reported long COVID.

Dr David Strain, a clinical senior lecturer at the University of Exeter medical school and the British Medical Association’s lead on long Covid, has stated that vaccines result in "these immune responses," reported The Guardian. He stressed that the data has reaffirmed that the vaccines appear to control the risk of long COVID. Dr David Strain further added that approaching a "Covid infection with higher levels of these immunoglobulins" could less likely become long COVID.

Study shows vaccine reduces risk of severe illness

Dr Claire Steves, a senior clinical lecturer at Kings College London, has revealed that the study shows the findings that were published last year using different data, Independent reported. Steves added that the data has reassured the need for people to get vaccinated and reduced the risk of severe illness. She said that the study also pointed out that even though vaccines help to reduce the risk of reporting long COVID, it does not lead to people getting rid of long COVID completely. Dr Steves highlighted the need for searching treatment so that people who get affected are provided proper support. As per the news report, according to the ONS, around 1.3 million people in the UK have long COVID - defined as symptoms that last for more than 12 weeks.

Image: AP/Shutterstock