Vaccination Reduces Risk Of COVID-19 Spread Among Organ Transplant Patients, A Study Finds

A team of researchers have found that solid organ transplant recipients, who were vaccinated, experienced about 80 per cent reduction in symptomatic COVID-19 compared to those who have not received any dose. The researchers examined clinical data from the UC San Diego Health transplant registry from January 1, 2021, to June 2, this year. The journal said a sample of 2,151 solid organ transplant recipients were taken. Out of 2,151 patients, 912 were fully vaccinated, 88 were taken the first dose while 1151 were unvaccinated. According to the data, about 70 per cent of the vaccinated patients received the mRNA-1273 vaccine (Moderna).

No deaths among those who have taken both doses of vaccine

"Persons who have received an organ transplant are considered to be at increased risk for COVID-19 and for a severe outcome because their immune systems are necessarily suppressed to ensure their transplants are successful and lasting," said Saima Aslam, MD, professor of medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and medical director of the Solid Organ Transplant Infectious Disease Service at UC San Diego Health. The study says there were 65 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 among the organ recipients: four among fully vaccinated individuals and 61 among the controls (two involving partially vaccinated individuals). The study concluded that there were no deaths among the breakthrough COVID-19 cases, but two among the 61 control cases had died.

Authors also noted several limitations of the study

Aslam said the results underscore the importance for transplant patients to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to not focus on antibody levels alone. "However, vaccine protection is not perfect and so it’s important to continue to mask and socially isolate as well, and to encourage household members to get vaccinated, especially given the current COVID-19 surge in San Diego."

However, the authors noted several limitations of the study: It involved retrospective data collection, was a single centre report and there was potential for under-reporting by some patients of their vaccination status. They also noted that almost half of the studied population was not vaccinated during the study period, underscoring the need for improved outreach to the transplant community regarding the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

(With inputs from journal Transplant Infectious Disease)

Image: PTI & Pixabay - Representative