Valdosta Police Sued For $700K Over Use Of Force On Black Man After Wrongful Detainment

A 46-year-old black man has filed a lawsuit against the Valdosta police department claiming mishandling and use of excessive force. According to reports, Antonio Arnelo Smith was mistaken for a suspect of panhandling investigation earlier in February and Smith’s attorneys are now claiming civil rights violation of his client.

Video of the incident shows use of force

The incident, which has now made headlines, happened on 8th February after a few cops mistook Smith for another man suspected of panhandling despite Smith claiming that he was innocent. A clip of the incident, that is now circulating on social media, captures the conversation between Smith and the cops. It also shows the use of force on Smith with the cops eventually pushing him flat on the ground and forcibly cuffing him. Smith’s attorneys, who’ve filed a lawsuit in federal court, have claimed that that the cops injured his client and violated his basic violated rights. Currently, the city is investigating the body camera footage obtained.

Was the slam necessary? pic.twitter.com/WqtssQm6H0 — King Bach (@KingBach) June 24, 2020

According to reports, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, members of the Valdosta City Council, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, three Valdosta patrolmen and one police sergeant are amongst who have been sued by Smith'satorneys. As per the lawsuit, compensation and punitive damages in the amount of $700,000 are being demanded by the victim.

This comes as the Black Lives Matter protests have intensified not only in the US but also in major European nations. Thousands of people marched through central London recently as part of the Black Lives Matter protests, which are taking place across Britain for the fourth weekend. Anti-racism demonstrators gathered in cities including London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

"Until there is justice I will keep fighting. There just needs to be a lot of reform within the UK, within the US, within the world to do with racial equality," said 18-year-old student Ethy Lynch Barley, who attended a demonstration in Hyde Park.

