Valentine's Day: This Couple Shared The Longest Kiss Underwater To Break World Record

Sharing sweet hugs and kisses might be a classic expression of love on Valentine’s Day, but not everyone can set a world record from it. Nonetheless, one couple celebrated the day by sharing the longest kiss underwater and making history. Beth Neale from South Africa and Miles Cloutier from Canada landed together in the Guinness World of Records by kissing for 4 minutes and 6 seconds in an infinity pool, according to the official website of GWR.

With the minutes-long kiss, the pair smashed the previous record which was set 13 years ago at an Italian spinoff of GWR, Lo Show dei Record. In the show, a couple set the record of 3 minutes 24 seconds in the same category. Fast forward to 2023, Neale and Cloutier’s journey to becoming record holders was not easy.

“Three days before the record I could just not hold my breath,” Neale told Guinness World Records, with her partner stating “We couldn’t even reach the existing record – we weren’t even close.” “It was very interesting for me because I’m a freedive instructor. And all the things I tell my students, I wasn’t able to follow myself for the first time in my life,” said Beth Neale, who is a four-time champion of the South African Freedive.

What was the pair's experience like?

The engaged pair, who are both divers by profession, have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Neve. To set the record, they jetted off to the Maldives and finally engaged in the record-breaking act at the LUX* South Ari Atoll resort. The couple had asked onlookers to refrain from cheering until they were able to reach the four-minute mark. However, as soon as they did, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers, which were inaudible to the pair underwater.

“I was waiting for the applause because we fully expected that and it never came, so we were kind of waiting and waiting for it. The longer you’re in the breath hold, the higher the level of discomfort rises, so it was a bit disorientating,” Cloutier described the experience, as he and his partner marked this year’s Valentine’s Day with love, and an adorable milestone.