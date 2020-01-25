This Valentine's Day, You Can Name A Cockroach After Your Ex At Bronx Zoo

A zoo in New York, Bronx Zoo has reportedly come up with a unique offer to allow people to name a cockroach after their ex and then feed it to a meerkat live on the camera. The Zoo’s ‘Name a roach’ programme that potentially costs $15 allows the customers to name one from more than 50,000 cockroaches.

World's largest cockroach species

The cockroaches available for naming are reportedly the world's largest roach species about four inches long from Madagascar exhibit that hiss in a defence mechanism and breed along with crocodiles and lemurs. At $55, one can also obtain a valentine package that includes roach socks, a roach candle and a certificate. The heartsore individuals are also given an option to meet the cockroaches they named after their exes at a “Roach Romance” event hosted by the zoo on Valentine’s day.

In UK, Hemsley Conservation Centre in a similar Valentine’s Day gesture is offering an opportunity to name a vicious cockroach in honour of an ex or a current lovebug for £1.50 meagre donation. As per the reports, the conservation centre promises to exhibit the insect version of the ex on a display for the individuals to visit.

The centre is reportedly offering a certificate like the Bronx Zoo, however, the authorities at the Centre said that they did not want to “fuel the fire” by mentioning the name of the ex on the certificate. They said that there’s a section for the aggravated individuals to scribble comments regarding their “worthless” ex and their toxic relationship this Valentine’s Day and seek revenge.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre has carried out the customary practice each year on occasion of Valentine’s day to commemorate single people and ones struggling to overcome their ex and failed relationships. Last year, the conservation centre had shared a post thanking the participants for an overwhelming response.

