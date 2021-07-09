Vatican: Pope Francis Will Deliver Sunday Blessing From Rome Hospital

Pope Francis will deliver his Sunday weekly blessing while recovering from intestinal surgery, said the Vatican on July 9 delivering his daily medical update. It also said that the pope is walking in the corridor, walking and even celebrated Mass at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. The update also stated that his temperature was normal again following the minor fever he ran Wednesday evening. The Vatican also said that the pope’s treatment and recovery at the hospital were proceeding as planned.

The upcoming Sunday weekly blessing will be delivered from the hospital as the 84-year-old cleric had half of his colon removed last Sunday for what the Vatican has previously said was a “severe” narrowing of his large intestine. In Thursday update of his health, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press office had said in a statement that, “At this particular moment, he turns his gaze to those who suffer, expressing his closeness to the sick, especially to those most in need of care.”

‘Scheduled surgery’

In the afternoon of July 4, Pope Francis left the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta for Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic hospital. In the evening of that same day, the cleric underwent a “scheduled surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon”. "Stenosis" is constriction of the intestine due to the “diverticula”, or pouches or sacs, that form on the wall of the large intestine narrowing the passage.” After the operation on Sunday evening, Bruni also said that the pope reacted “well” to the surgery that was performed under general anaesthesia by a 10-person medical team.

He underwent an operation for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, a condition where sac-like pouches protrude from the muscular layer of the colon, leading it to become narrow. It is worth noting that in addition to causing pain, the condition can lead to bloating, inflammation, and difficulty in bowel movement. It tends to affect older people more.

Before the surgery, the pope appeared to be in fine health. Three hours before leaving for Rome, Pope Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square in keeping with a Sunday tradition and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September.

IMAGE: AP

