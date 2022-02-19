Vatican's Pullout From Taiwan & Hong Kong Draws Speculation Of Its Ties With China: Report

The Roman Catholic Church has moved its officials in key East Asian countries, prompting concern that the Vatican is attempting to appease the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Catholic clerics, on the other hand, refuted this accusation. The Vatican announced on January 31 that its representative in Taiwan, Monsignor Arnaldo Catalan, would be departing the nation to take up a new position in Rwanda. Five days later it was declared that Monsignor Javier Herrera Corona, Vatican's representative in Hong Kong, would also be relocating to the Congo, Fox News reported.

Since the Communist Revolution in 1945, the Vatican did not have any formal diplomatic relations with Beijing. However, the recently vacated posts in Hong Kong and Taiwan - two major foreign locations for communicating with the CCP - have sparked fears that the Vatican is considering actively reaching out to China. Speaking to Union of Catholic Asian (UCA) News earlier this month, Monsignor Corona stated that the move to reshuffle officials was nothing more than a routine process.

"These are routine transfers. The mission in Hong Kong has not been abandoned, Taiwan is not folding either," Corona stated. He further stated that replacements for these places are expected to be announced within three months. The Catholic Church in China is informally divided along political lines between the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Organization (CPCO), which is approved by the Communist Party, and the "underground church," which has endeavoured to avoid CCP influence in liturgy and hierarchy. In China, an estimated 10 million Catholics have been divided into two camps: One that accepts state-appointed bishops and the other that accepts only Vatican-appointed bishops. The "underground church" is the name given to the latter.

CCP maintains strict control over the appointment of bishops

Despite Vatican concerns, the CCP keeps strict control over the appointment of bishops and the celebration of sacraments, making the CPCO Church the sole permitted form of public Catholic worship in China, Fox News reported. It is worth mentioning here that catholicism presents a unique difficulty for the Communist country because its structure and governance give the foreign pontiff control over its followers' spiritual lives. Since the signing of the Sino-Vatican agreement in 2018, underground Catholic leaders have alleged that the government has desecrated their churches, arrested and intimidated them, and forced their priests to join the state-recognized church.

Image: AP/Twitter/@GiuseppeBertel6