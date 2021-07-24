Venezuela Accuses US Of Violating Its Airspace During Military Exercises

Amidst an escalating war of nerves between the US and Venezuela, the latter has accused Washington of breaching its airspace boundaries. On July 23, Caracas said that US military planes have violated Venezuelan airspace in what it termed as a ‘blatant provocation” by the country. It further warned that the country will “respond with force” to any manoeuvre that it deems to be an act of violence.

According to the country's Ministry of Defence, the alleged breach happened as the American and Columbian military participated in their joint military exercises near Venezuela’s Caribbean coast. In a statement, the ministry elaborated that a US “heavy military transport type C-17” entered its airspace for a total of three minutes, making a journey of about 14 nautical miles in total. Previously, President Nicolas Maduro had warned against the exercises highlighting that it could pose a threat to their sovereignty and asked authorities to keep a strict vigil on it.

“This blatant provocation took place during joint military exercises of the Colombian Air Force and the Colombian Army in the departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca, respectively, in which there is also a presence of airplanes. American F-16 and RC135 combat units for strategic exploration, ” it added.

Crippling sanctions

Under the regime of President Donald Trump, the US government imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela seeking to isolate Maduro. Those restrictions have made it difficult for Venezuela to develop, sell or transport its oil — the backbone of its economy, according to the Associated Press. Apart from the US, European Union, Canada, Mexico, Panama, and Switzerland have also imposed individual sanctions on the country.

A UN report issued last week noted that sanctions add to the problems in Venezuela, which is mired in a deep political, social and economic crisis attributed to plummeting oil prices and to two decades of mismanagement by socialist governments. As per the report, the South American country has been reeling with recession all the time with millions living in poverty amid high food prices, low wages, and hyperinflation.

