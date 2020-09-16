Venezuela Government Behind 'egregious Violations' And Crime Against Humanity: UN Report

United Nations investigators have said that the government in Venezuela has “committed egregious violations” which accounts for crimes against humanity. The UN Human Rights Council issued an in-depth report on Wednesday, September 16, and has said the people responsible for crimes that include extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and torture must be held to account.

READ: Venezuela Says Captured US Spy Sought To Sabotage Power Grid

Venezuela has “committed egregious violations”

Last year, the United Nations Human Rights Council established the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for a period of one year, to assess alleged human rights violations committed since 2014. The Mission investigated 223 cases, of which 48 are included as in-depth case studies in the 411-page report. It reviewed an additional 2,891 cases to corroborate patterns of violations and crimes.

READ: Venezuela Announces Terrorism Charges Against US 'spy' Plotting To Blow Up Power Plants



The report read, "While recognising the nature of the crisis and tensions in the country, and the responsibilities of the State to maintain public order, the Mission found the Government, State agents, and groups working with them had committed egregious violations. It identified patterns of violations and crimes that were highly coordinated pursuant to State policies, and part of a widespread and systematic course of conduct, thus amounting to crimes against humanity".

The Mission found that high-level State authorities held and exercised power and oversight over the security forces and intelligence agencies identified in the report as responsible for these violations. President Maduro and the Ministers of the Interior and of Defence were aware of the crimes. They gave orders, coordinated activities, and supplied resources in furtherance of the plans and policies under which the crimes were committed.

Marta Valiñas, chairperson of the Mission said, "The Mission found reasonable grounds to believe that Venezuelan authorities and security forces have since 2014 planned and executed serious human rights violations, some of which – including arbitrary killings and the systematic use of torture – amount to crimes against humanity".

“Far from being isolated acts, these crimes were coordinated and committed pursuant to State policies, with the knowledge or direct support of commanding officers and senior government officials", she added.

Due to the government's repeated attempt to block the investigators, the UN mission was unable to visit the country. In addition, the Mission had to face travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, the team managed to carry out 274 remote interviews with victims, witnesses, family members, former State officials, lawyers, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and international personnel. The UN body also sifted through a pile of documents, which include legal case files and various other submissions. The mission is scheduled to present a detailed report in an interactive dialogue session at the Human Rights Council on September 23.

READ: Venezuelan President Claims 'American Spy' Captured While Trying To Cause Explosion

READ: Venezuelan President Says US Spy Captured Near Refineries