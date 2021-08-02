Venezuela To Receive Over 6 Million Vaccine Doses As Part Of WHO's COVAX Scheme

Venezuela will receive 6.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX initiative “in the coming days”, country’s president Nicolas Maduro announced on Sunday, hoping to benefit from the WHO initiative. The COVID -19 caseload in the Latin American country has risen to 306,673 with over 3,607 fatalities since the outbreak. Venezuela’s inoculation process hit a snag after its payments to the GAVI alliance were blocked due to US sanctions.

Earlier last month, Maduro struck his stance on the matter and issued a warning to COVAX. The president blatantly said that if COVAX does not supply the vaccine shots, it should return the funds that the country has already paid. However, the vaccine distribution alliance agreed and affirmed the delivery.

What will Venezuela receive?

As a part of the pact, Venezuela will receive doses of China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines according to the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), the regional arm of the WHO. The country has so far been administering Sinopharm, Russia's Sputnik-V, and Cuba's Abdala vaccines. According to the latest tally, Venezuela has administered at least 4,000,000 doses of COVID vaccines so far, inoculating roughly 7 per cent of its total population.

US Sanctions on Venezuela

Under the regime of President Donald Trump, the US government imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela seeking to isolate Maduro. Those restrictions have made it difficult for Venezuela to develop, sell or transport its oil — the backbone of its economy, according to the Associated Press. Apart from the US, European Union, Canada, Mexico, Panama, and Switzerland have also imposed individual sanctions on the country.

A UN report issued last week noted that sanctions add to the problems in Venezuela, which is mired in a deep political, social and economic crisis attributed to plummeting oil prices and to two decades of mismanagement by socialist governments. As per the report, the South American country has been reeling with recession all the time with millions living in poverty amid high food prices, low wages, and hyperinflation.

(With Inputs from AP)