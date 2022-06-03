Last Updated:

Venkaiah Naidu Meets Indian Diaspora In Senegal, Advises Them To 'not Forget Their Roots'

Vice President Naidu advised Indian community in Senegal to follow the rules of the country which provides them with opportunities and to remember their roots.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Venkaiah Naidu

Image: ANI/Twitter


Vice President Venkaiah Naidu advised the Indian community in Senegal to follow the rules and regulations of the country which provides them with opportunities and to always remember their roots. In an address to the Indian diaspora in Dakar on Thursday, Naidu, who is on a 3-day tour, underscored that it is “important” to remember both the things irrespective of where the citizens have shifted for employment or economic uplift.   

“It’s important that wherever you go for sake of employment and economic uplift, two things should be remembered — must follow rules and regulations of the country which has given you the opportunity and secondly, do not forget your roots,” the Vice President said.

Naidu’s address to the Indian diaspora in Senegal came after he visited the Dakar Biennale 2022 which is an international art exhibition that showcases contemporary African art and creativity. Naidu also paid visit to the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar.

READ | Delhi LG meets VP Naidu, calls him source of inspiration

Naidu’s engagements came as he is on Senegal visit from June 1 to June 3. He is also set to hold delegation-level talks with the President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse and other dignitaries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Vice President even visited the Monument of African Renaissance in Dakar. On Wednesday, Naidu met Macky Sall, Senegal's President for a tete-a-tete. 

READ | TDP's Chandrababu Naidu demands restoration of internet services in Konaseema post clashes

Naidu to visit Qatar from June 4 to June 7

The Vice President, who arrived in Senegal on June 1 after concluding his trip in Gabon from May 30 to June 1, is set to visit Qatar next from June 4 to June 7. In Qatar, he will hold delegation-level talks with Qatar’s Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, and review bilateral cooperation. He will also meet with other Qatari dignitaries during the visit. Naidu will “also address a business roundtable in Qatar. A Community Reception will be held on the occasion of the Vice President's visit, where he will address the members of the diverse Indian community in Qatar,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release. 

READ | KK no more: VP Venkaiah Naidu, HM Amit Shah & other political leaders mourn tragic death

Image: ANI/Twitter

READ | VP Naidu interacts with Indian diaspora in Gabon, asserts 'reforms are need of the hour'
READ | VP Naidu meets Senegal President, agrees to further bolster ties in agriculture, defence
Tags: Venkaiah Naidu, India, Senegal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND