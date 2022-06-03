Venkaiah Naidu Meets Indian Diaspora In Senegal, Advises Them To 'not Forget Their Roots'

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu advised the Indian community in Senegal to follow the rules and regulations of the country which provides them with opportunities and to always remember their roots. In an address to the Indian diaspora in Dakar on Thursday, Naidu, who is on a 3-day tour, underscored that it is “important” to remember both the things irrespective of where the citizens have shifted for employment or economic uplift.

“It’s important that wherever you go for sake of employment and economic uplift, two things should be remembered — must follow rules and regulations of the country which has given you the opportunity and secondly, do not forget your roots,” the Vice President said.

It's very imp that wherever you go for sake of employment& economic upliftment, two things should be remembered--must follow rules®ulations of the country which has given you the opportunity & 2nd don't forget your roots: VP Naidu said while addressing Indian diaspora in Dakar pic.twitter.com/A8QizeKdfK — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

Naidu’s address to the Indian diaspora in Senegal came after he visited the Dakar Biennale 2022 which is an international art exhibition that showcases contemporary African art and creativity. Naidu also paid visit to the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar.

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu visiting the Dakar Biennale 2022 in Dakar, Senegal today. The Biennale is an international art exhibition that showcases contemporary African art and creativity. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/fhEGGHmYup — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 2, 2022

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse, Smt. Usha Naidu paying floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhiji at the African Renaissance Monument in Dakar, Senegal today. pic.twitter.com/4G8Hnuxyz2 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 2, 2022

Naidu’s engagements came as he is on Senegal visit from June 1 to June 3. He is also set to hold delegation-level talks with the President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse and other dignitaries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Vice President even visited the Monument of African Renaissance in Dakar. On Wednesday, Naidu met Macky Sall, Senegal's President for a tete-a-tete.

Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu and President @Macky_Sall of Senegal held tête-à-tête followed by delegation level talks in Dakar today.



Reviewed the progress in our ties & agreed to further strengthen cooperation in agriculture, health, defence, railways, energy, culture, etc. pic.twitter.com/q1fuEKlTOd — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 1, 2022

Naidu to visit Qatar from June 4 to June 7

The Vice President, who arrived in Senegal on June 1 after concluding his trip in Gabon from May 30 to June 1, is set to visit Qatar next from June 4 to June 7. In Qatar, he will hold delegation-level talks with Qatar’s Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, and review bilateral cooperation. He will also meet with other Qatari dignitaries during the visit. Naidu will “also address a business roundtable in Qatar. A Community Reception will be held on the occasion of the Vice President's visit, where he will address the members of the diverse Indian community in Qatar,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release.

