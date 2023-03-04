'Very Grateful': Sri Lanka Hails India As Greatest Partner Of Its Recovery & Stabilisation

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mohamed Uvais Mohamed Ali Sabry expressed his gratitude to India for its help in the Sri Lankan economic crisis. The island nation and one of India’s strongest neighbours has been in shackles due to the major economic crisis that hit the country in 2022. The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister made these remarks as he attended the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue. The Summit was organised by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

“India is the greatest partner of our recovery & stabilisation. I think all other countries put together had not done what India had done for us. US$ 3.9 Bn worth of credit line had given us a lifeline to fight another day. We're very grateful to India," Sri Lankan FM asserted on Friday. The minister also stated that the country is expecting an IMF EFF program by the end of this month. “It is the foundation for stability and along with that, we are expecting the IMF EFF program to come through at the end of this month. So, with that I think we're back on track for recovery,” Sabry asserted on Friday.

Is the Sri Lankan economic crisis on the road to recovery?

Last Month, the World Bank stated that the Sri Lankan economic crisis offers the country an opportunity to “reset its development model”. In the blog, the World Bank made it clear that the 2022 economic crisis had made it clear that Sri Lanka needs a “new development model” and asserted that the road to recovery is challenging. India has been an ardent supporter of the poverty-stricken country. Last year, India assisted Sri Lanka with $3.8 billion to Sri Lanka. Speaking on India’s support to Sri Lanka Sabry made it clear that no other country has supported Sri Lanka the way India did.