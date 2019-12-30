Vet Performs Surgery On Pet Cockroach With Pregnancy Complications

In Krasnoyarsk city of the Siberian region, Russia, Veterinarians have reportedly performed a surgery on a pregnant cockroach. According to reports, the cockroach had developed complications while giving birth to her offspring as the cocoon that carried the young one had failed to draw inside her body and remained exposed to the other outer environment. This bizarre case was reported, as the cockroach was a pet whose owner realised that the insect was facing difficulties after which it was immediately taken to a nearby clinic.

While talking to an international media outlet, the veterinarians said performing surgery on a tiny creature was a big challenge. They reportedly used as many as three painkillers out of which one was an internal drug, another was a local anaesthetic and one was gas anaesthesia which was used during the complicated surgery after which the doctors were able to remove the eff pouch from the cockroach's body. The insect was identified as Archimandrite cockroach which was originally found in the forests of South America. The doctors also told media that if they hadn't removed the egg pouch from the cockroach, it would have developed infections and would have put the insect's life at risk.

Molly fish recovers after miracle surgery

In another bizarre surgery, a tiny molly fish survived a 40-minute operation which involved the fish swimming in anaesthesia to render unconsciousness. The fish, that was just an inch long and weighed less than a gram, had made a full recovery after radical surgery to remove a growth from its stomach.

The small fish belonged to the Poecilia Sphenops species, known under the common name as Molly. The fish was so small that at any point of the 40-minute procedure, the operation could have proved to be fatal. Molly fish was operated by Sonya Miles an advanced practitioner in zoological medicine who is also a nurse at Laura Warren at Highcroft Vets in Bristol.

The owner of the tiny fish paid £100 for the operation. The surgeon, Sonya Miles reportedly explained that fish had to be anesthetised in a different way as compared to other mammals. She had to make sure that the anaesthetic solution flowed over the gills before performing the surgery.

