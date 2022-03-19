VHP Condemns Dhaka Temple Attack; Urges Centre, Bangladesh Govt To Take Strict Action

In a shocking event, a mob on Thursday vandalised and looted the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka. Following this, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has now condemned the attack and urged the Central government to take cognisance of the incident. VHP also called upon Bangladesh to take measures to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the country.

Condemning the attack on an ISKCON temple in Dhaka on the day of Holi, VHP called upon the Bangladesh government to take measures against such an event. Slamming the event, the group demanded action against the individuals involved in the attack. Taking it to Twitter, the VHP wrote, “The attack on the ISKCON temple in Dhaka on the eve of Holi is very worrying, condemnable and exposes the human rights and Islamophobia.”

ढाका में होली की पूर्व संध्या पर इस्कॉन मंदिर पर हमला बेहद चिंताजनक, निंदनीय व मानवाधिकारवादियों के साथ इस्लामोफोबिया की पोल खोलने वाला है। बंग्लादेश सरकार हिंदुओं की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित कर हमलावरों को कठोर सजा दिलाए तथा भारत सरकार भी इस हेतु आगे आए। — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) March 19, 2022

“The Government of Bangladesh should ensure the safety of Hindus and give harsh punishment to the attackers and the Government of India also come forward for this,” the VHP tweeted in Hindi. According to reports, a mob of around 200 people barged in and attacked the temple situated in Wari, Dhaka. The mob led by Haji Shafiullah vandalised the temple and injured devotees.

According to the temple officials, the mob also took away idols from the ISKCON temple that is affiliated with Radhakanta Jeev temple. According to sources close to ANI, the High Commission of India is currently in touch with Bangladesh authorities to discuss the incident. The pre-Holi temple attack comes as part of the attacks on the minority community in Bangladesh that took place last October.

ISKCON Temple, devotees face mob attack during Dussehra celebrations

In a similar incident last year, devotees at an ISKCON temple in the Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which many devotees suffered injuries and the temple property was damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON had said there was significant damage to property and that the condition of a devotee, who was allegedly attacked with a dagger, remains critical. The temple authorities had claimed that a mob of around 500 people attacked the temple. Following this, many other Hindu temples were also vandalised in the country. The VHP had called on the Bangladesh government to take action then too.

Image: ANI/ PTI