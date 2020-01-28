Victoria And Western Australia Decides To Ban Use Of Cell Phones On Campus

All schools in Victoria and Western Australia have decided to implement new rules regarding the use of mobile phones on campus. The new rules were first trialled in several schools in Australia. According to the new rules, public school students that are within the purview of the new rules will have to ensure that their cell phones are nowhere to be seen once they enter school grounds.

Ban on phones on campus

According to reports the new rules aim to reduce distractions, prevent cyberbullying and anti-social behaviour. In the state of Victoria, students will have to keep their cellular devices in their lockers for the duration of the school. While the students in Western Australia will just have to ensure that their mobile phones are in aeroplane mode and is not seen by teachers or staff.

These rules only apply to highschool students while elementary schools are not allowed cell phones under any circumstances unless they have medical grounds. If parents need to get in touch with their ward then they must get in touch with their school who will then contact their ward.

Read: Salman Khan Loses Cool Over A Selfie, Snatches Fan's Phone At An Airport; Watch Video

Read: Kobe Bryant And LeBron James' Last-ever Telephone Conversation Revealed By Lakers Players

A similar set of rules will also be applied to schools across New South Wales. According to West Australian Premier Mark McGowan, it is their goal to create the best possible learning environment for kids in West Australia and this new policy will hopefully allow students to focus on their school work.

The ban is not only limited to smartphones, but smartwatches, earbuds, tablets and headphones are also all banned unless there is specific instructions from a staff member. Once again the only exemption to this rule is when students have a medical condition and therefore must have certain electronic devices with them.

Read: Vivo Spin-off IQOO Claims It Will Launch India’s First 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 In Feb

Read: 'Phones, Not People Right?': Saudi Hacking Bezos’ Phone Brings Out Netizens' Dark Humour

Education Minister Sue Ellery has claimed that a tough stance on phones and electronic devices has really been a game-changer and that schools that have banned phones are happier. The students at these schools talk to each other rather than texting all the time.

(with inputs from agencies)