Victory Day Parade: Russia Says No Plans To Cancel Military Parade On Red Square

Russia will not cancel the May 9 Victory Day Parade despite the ongoing hostilities and is making preparations in full swing for the military parade on the Red Square. The Russian governors will make decisions on regional events proceeding from security considerations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state-affiliated agency Tass on April 10. Peskov on Monday was asked by the Russian presidential spokesman about the progress of the Victory Day Parade preparation as the authorities of the Kursk Region warned against holding the event this year. The Kremlin press secretary denied that there are discussions about not holding the May 9 festivities or that it could be cancelled.

"This is the prerogative of the heads of regions. Naturally, they make corresponding decisions proceeding from the interests of ensuring citizens’ security. This is the main and sole priority. As for the main parade, it is being prepared and is planned to be held," Peskov said.

A day Moscow commemorates surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945

Russia, last year hosted a large-scale military parade across Moscow despite Ukraine's military warning of a "high risk of missile strikes" as the conflict swelled on Kyiv's eastern Donbass region. Victory Day Parade in Russia is considered one of the most important events of the year. On this day, Moscow commemorates the defeat and surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945, which marked the end of World War II in Europe. As a fierce battle ensued between the invading Russian troops and Ukrainian forces, Kremlin held the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow in full fervour.

Russian President Putin addressed the country, justifying the "special military operation" as he said: "Our duty is to do everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again." Putin then proceeded to honour the Russian military officers on Victory Day and hailed the Russian people's bravery and sacrifices during WWII. The entire country has a "responsibility" to maintain the memory of the Second World War generation, who helped the Soviet people win," Putin said during his speech. Referring to the Ukraine war, Putin asserted that Russia gave "a preemptive rebuff to aggression -- it was a forced and sovereign decision".