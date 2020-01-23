Video: Kid Licking Lollypop During School Assembly Reminds People Of Their Childhood

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows students and teachers singing ‘Itni shakti hume dena data’ during a school assembly. The funny part of the video is that a child licks a lollypop when others sing the prayer together and it has taken down the internet by storm. The adorable clip was shared on social media platform by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag which has left most people in splits.
READ: Sachin Tendulkar Gifts A Bat To Specially-abled Teen, Leaves A Heartwarming Note
Is bachhe ka alag hi Jalwa hai ! Who all remembered themselves looking at his harkat ? pic.twitter.com/e0Cmwkf5nG— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 22, 2020
The netizens thanked the cricketer for reminding them of innocent school days. Some even shared what they did in their school days and a few joked and asked if the veteran cricketer has done the same. The video has managed to garner 158K views, over 2000 retweets, and 23000 likes. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the video.
READ: Anand Mahindra's Heartwarming Message To Retiring Employee Wins Hearts
Brilliant, old memories refreshed. https://t.co/WrypsN9mHI— Deepak Sharma (@deepakatnasik) January 23, 2020
Dedication at its best!! 👌👌 https://t.co/XOx7mAbqkt— Sheetal (@sheetalbiyani) January 23, 2020
Bachpan yad aaya https://t.co/7cxzZQ9fza— tej jangid (@tejkumarjangid) January 22, 2020
January 22, 2020
January 22, 2020
Prayer apni jgh and lollypop apni jgh is bache ne dono ko khub achi tarike se nibhaya— #ICCLIVESCORE (@dreamtech11) January 22, 2020
mai to churan chatta tha...😂😂— Pritesh Pandey (@Priteshpandey18) January 22, 2020
Sir Ye Apke Bachpan Ki Yaad To Nahi 😂😂😂😂— 🙅Mahatma Aandhi😑🔫 (@AandhiMahatma) January 22, 2020
Mai tho Uper ke jeb me Sauf rakta tha 😂— { मसलु } (@CrackedMasalu) January 22, 2020
यह बच्चा बहुत आगे जाएगा समय का मैक्सिमम यूटिलाइजेशन कर रहा है— सुशील सिंह✍ (@sushil_ksingh) January 22, 2020
READ: Kajol Tweets Heartwarming Story Of People Who Gave Up Their Theater Seats For Ailing Kids
READ: Throwback To Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture For 87-year-old Superfan Charulata Patel
READ: Uttarayan Status: Heartwarming Uttarayan Wishes And Messages To Check Out