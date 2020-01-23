The Debate
Video: Kid Licking Lollypop During School Assembly Reminds People Of Their Childhood

Rest of the World News

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a dedicated kid eating lollypop while singing ‘Itni shakti hume dena data’ during a school assembly.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows students and teachers singing ‘Itni shakti hume dena data’ during a school assembly. The funny part of the video is that a child licks a lollypop when others sing the prayer together and it has taken down the internet by storm. The adorable clip was shared on social media platform by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag which has left most people in splits. 

Netizens react over the video

The netizens thanked the cricketer for reminding them of innocent school days. Some even shared what they did in their school days and a few joked and asked if the veteran cricketer has done the same. The video has managed to garner 158K views, over 2000 retweets, and 23000 likes. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the video. 

Published:
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA