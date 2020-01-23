Video: Kid Licking Lollypop During School Assembly Reminds People Of Their Childhood

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows students and teachers singing ‘Itni shakti hume dena data’ during a school assembly. The funny part of the video is that a child licks a lollypop when others sing the prayer together and it has taken down the internet by storm. The adorable clip was shared on social media platform by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag which has left most people in splits.

Is bachhe ka alag hi Jalwa hai ! Who all remembered themselves looking at his harkat ? pic.twitter.com/e0Cmwkf5nG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 22, 2020

Netizens react over the video

The netizens thanked the cricketer for reminding them of innocent school days. Some even shared what they did in their school days and a few joked and asked if the veteran cricketer has done the same. The video has managed to garner 158K views, over 2000 retweets, and 23000 likes. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the video.

Bachpan yad aaya https://t.co/7cxzZQ9fza — tej jangid (@tejkumarjangid) January 22, 2020

Prayer apni jgh and lollypop apni jgh is bache ne dono ko khub achi tarike se nibhaya — #ICCLIVESCORE (@dreamtech11) January 22, 2020

mai to churan chatta tha...😂😂 — Pritesh Pandey (@Priteshpandey18) January 22, 2020

Sir Ye Apke Bachpan Ki Yaad To Nahi 😂😂😂😂 — 🙅Mahatma Aandhi😑🔫 (@AandhiMahatma) January 22, 2020

Mai tho Uper ke jeb me Sauf rakta tha 😂 — { मसलु } (@CrackedMasalu) January 22, 2020

यह बच्चा बहुत आगे जाएगा समय का मैक्सिमम यूटिलाइजेशन कर रहा है — सुशील सिंह✍ (@sushil_ksingh) January 22, 2020

