Nobody Believed Man Who Claimed A Mouse Was Tidying His Tools; So He Took THIS Video

Rest of the World News

A 72-year-old man in Britain discovered a mouse that secretly helps him tidy up his tools. He initially found out about the mouse in his garage and recorded it

A 72-year-old man in Britain discovered a mouse that secretly helps him tidy up his tools. He initially found out about the mouse in his garage but nobody believed him - because of the odd nature of his claim. In order to prove the same to people, he recorded a video of the mouse doing the deed.  The video was shared by Twitter handle The Human Experience and has taken the Internet by storm, getting above 12,800 views and 4,400 retweets.

Little hauler

The 2-minute-video shows a tiny mouse picking up all the tools one-by-one and putting them in the basket kept next to him. Even the comments on the thread prove that people were wonderfully amused at the video and thought that the mouse was like 'Cinderella's little helper'.

