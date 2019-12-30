Nobody Believed Man Who Claimed A Mouse Was Tidying His Tools; So He Took THIS Video

A 72-year-old man in Britain discovered a mouse that secretly helps him tidy up his tools. He initially found out about the mouse in his garage but nobody believed him - because of the odd nature of his claim. In order to prove the same to people, he recorded a video of the mouse doing the deed. The video was shared by Twitter handle The Human Experience and has taken the Internet by storm, getting above 12,800 views and 4,400 retweets.

Little hauler

A 72 year old retired man from Britain found out that a little mouse was tidying his tools, nobody believed him so he decided to record what happened and this was the result. pic.twitter.com/SRGTXqq7sv — The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) November 16, 2019

The 2-minute-video shows a tiny mouse picking up all the tools one-by-one and putting them in the basket kept next to him. Even the comments on the thread prove that people were wonderfully amused at the video and thought that the mouse was like 'Cinderella's little helper'.

I just want to know where to get one to keep at my place — The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) November 17, 2019

🌎💥🐋💐🐁🐁🐬🌍 tidying up before the Vogons arrive. — JetBelly (@JetBellyMusic) November 19, 2019

My pet rat used to take all the necessaries to make a spliff into his cage. Obviously I never let him get as far as rolling a tiny bifter, but it amused me to imagine it 🐀 — ⛄🌨️❄️CathArctic❄️🌨️⛄ (@MumbrianSpinner) November 18, 2019

I hope he left some extra fine cheese and/or peanut butter out for that little mouse. He’s earned it. — Michelle Menhennet (@michmenhennet) November 17, 2019

Amazing. The mouse doesn’t just toss the items in but goes up, over and down into the container each & every time. He’s a little hauler!🐭 — Torie13 (@Torie138) November 17, 2019

