Video Of Baby's Epic Reaction To Her First Ice Cream Wins Internet

Rest of the World News

The baby, named Blakely Rose, was seen in the video licking off the ice cream scoop for the first time and her reaction is winning many hearts on the internet.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
baby

A video of a nine-month-old relishing the taste of an ice-cream for the first time has gone viral on the internet.The baby, named Blakely Rose, was seen in the video licking off the ice cream scoop for the first time and her reaction is winning many hearts on the internet.

Daughter’s first experience having an ice cream

Brittani, the mother of the child reportedly recorded the video in order to capture her daughter’s first experience having an ice cream and shared it on the Chinese video sharing app TikTok. In no time, the video became a buzz in the online world as many users found the kid’s reaction hilarious.

The 9-year-old is astonished looking at the ice cream scoop at first, she later can be seen gaping at it wide-eyed. She is also seen confused about the cold temperature of the ice cream, and after what could be said, a thorough analysis, the baby decides to grab the ice cream with both hands. She then refuses to leave the ice-cream despite her parents trying to divert her attention at the camera.  

The parents can also be heard giggling at the incident as the kid gripped on to the ice cream tightly. Twitter was amused at the baby’s reaction and had some funny responses to the video. One user wrote that the look on the child’s face was priceless and it seemed she had the first taste that was universally perfect. While another wrote that now that she has had that taste, there was no going back for her. A user pointed out that her eyes got bigger as she splurged on the ice cream.  The audience reactions reeked in delight and amazement.

Published:
COMMENT
