Video Of Bicycle Riders Falling One By One On Ski Slope Breaks Internet

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows bicycle riders falling one by one on a ski slope. The video was shared on Twitter by famous basketball player Rex Chapman captioning, "Ski slope. Bicycles. What could go wrong?" The 70-second video clip begins with hundreds of bicycle riders plummeting downwards on a ski slope at high speed. Everything goes well but suddenly one of the riders loses balance at a turning point and falls down on the snow-covered slope. Another bicycle rider who was just riding behind him collides with the former and within seconds all the riders coming behind them hit the floor.

Ski slope. Bicycles.

What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/prLkijfDO7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 24, 2020

Netizens react over the video

The video has managed to garner over 94.6k likes and 27.2k retweets. After the first 18-seconds, the entire video is about people hitting the ground. Twitteratis left stunned when they came across the video and came with really hilarious comments on the thread. Take a look.

Never taught to look both ways. — American Deplorable - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@BrianEvansSays) January 25, 2020

there was no way to prevent this tragedy — kgbman (@kgbman) January 25, 2020

There must be a line for stupid out there somewhere ....... — Buckeye Shane (@getyorocksoff) January 25, 2020

Actual footage of me trying to get my life together in 2020 — Youkilledmisery (@youkilledmisery) January 25, 2020

That's at least a yellow card for challenging from behind. — JC Weather (@JC_Weather) January 24, 2020

But, natural selection catches up quickly. — baldguycarl (@baldguycarl) January 24, 2020

How many crazy people were trying to do that? They just keep coming and coming. — Randall Stevens (@rodgers1125) January 24, 2020

