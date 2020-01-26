The Debate
Video Of Bicycle Riders Falling One By One On Ski Slope Breaks Internet

Rest of the World News

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows bicycle riders falling one by one on a ski slope and it was shared on Twitter by basketball player Rex Chapman.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows bicycle riders falling one by one on a ski slope. The video was shared on Twitter by famous basketball player Rex Chapman captioning, "Ski slope. Bicycles. What could go wrong?" The 70-second video clip begins with hundreds of bicycle riders plummeting downwards on a ski slope at high speed. Everything goes well but suddenly one of the riders loses balance at a turning point and falls down on the snow-covered slope. Another bicycle rider who was just riding behind him collides with the former and within seconds all the riders coming behind them hit the floor. 

Netizens react over the video

The video has managed to garner over 94.6k likes and 27.2k retweets. After the first 18-seconds, the entire video is about people hitting the ground. Twitteratis left stunned when they came across the video and came with really hilarious comments on the thread. Take a look. 

