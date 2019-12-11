Video Of Boy Kicking Car After It Hits His Mother Wins Hearts On Internet

The latest viral video winning hearts on the internet shows a little boy kicking a car that just sent his mom flaying while they were both crossing the road in Chongqing, China. The boy is seen venting his anger at the car and it is warming the hearts of all those on the internet who saw it.

Protecting his mother

The accident was recorded on the security camera near the incident and shows both the mother and the child getting hit by the car. The boy's first reaction is to check on his mother and then he runs towards the big car and kicks it to let his ire be known. After the car comes to a stop, the driver comes out of the car to check on the mother and boy. The video then shows the mother being escorted to the car to be taken to the hospital.

Stand up for mother! After his mom got hit by a car on a crosswalk in Chongqing, #China, a little boy first helped support his mom and then kicked the car in rage. The car driver has taken full responsibility for the accident. https://t.co/GOYIA2WteN pic.twitter.com/MzzQGQKPX9 — The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) December 9, 2019

Fortunately, both mom and her son were not badly injured, and according to local media, the driver was fully responsible for the accident. The video was first posted on the Chines social media site Weibo and then posted on Twitter where it was viewed more than 83,000 times already.

Please keep that innocent, pure heart intact ❤️ — Charlotte Fernández (@csl_c) December 11, 2019

Hugs to the little hero. Take a bow — Arun! (@Yaavarumnalam) December 11, 2019

