Video Of Father Giving Fake Roller Coaster Ride To Toddler Breaks The Internet

Social media users’ heart melted after a father came up with an innovative way to make his daughter laugh. A Twitter user posted a video in which the father can be seen lifting his daughter along with her walker and shook it as if she was on a roller coaster ride. The man played a POV video of a roller coaster and kept shaking her daughter’s walker to make her feel taking the ride on it.

In the 55-second long video, the father kept moving his daughter’s walker to and fro and tilting it in either direction to sync it with sharp turns of the roller coaster. The daughter seemed elated with the experience and laughed throughout the video. The video, posted by a user NancyGza, has received more than seven million views and has been retweeted more than 130k times.

When your not old enough to get on a roller coaster 🎢👨‍👧💓 pic.twitter.com/NO4p3Wj7xJ — NancyGza (@glamourbynancy) January 19, 2020

Parents post similar videos

The video followed a flurry of comments and similar videos of their kids enjoying the virtual ride. “Dumb things parents do to make their kids happy. It’s so beautiful 😩” commented a user. “I'm a grown adult and even I'm looking at that thinking about how fun that would. But also, can we just appreciate the strength needed to hold the child up like that 😱” wrote another user. Check other reactions and similar videos:

If you know you know. pic.twitter.com/Dl6lAgpJG9 — John 'Fu' Jacob (@Imjustfu) January 20, 2020

well my baby hates me 😭 pic.twitter.com/x07G1Snn9q — 4.27🥀 (@janyabee_) January 20, 2020

That noise she made at the 5 second mark is the happiest sound in the world to a parent. — Speak My Mind (@speakmymind2020) January 20, 2020

I have never wanted to be a baby again so damn bad in my life pic.twitter.com/Nl9LODFnHB — Ruona (@IamTGB_) January 20, 2020

