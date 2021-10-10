Video Of Father Reuniting With Son After 11-year Sentence Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed

Around 95 million photos and videos are shared on Instagram on a daily basis. Many such videos tend to make viewers emotional. Likewise, a video that is currently doing rounds on Twitter, shows a teenager hugging his father with great affection, the former having returned after completing an eleven-year long prison sentence. Though the Twitter user did not share the details about the incident, the video featuring the emotional reunion of a father with his son will for sure tweak tears among viewers. In the video, the father could be seen entering a restaurant while covering his face with a black coloured mask. The boy, who was unaware of his dad sitting on his subsequent chair, suddenly noticed a man donning a blue and white coloured shirt, busy reading the menu book.

This father surprised his son after finishing an eleven year prison sentence...pic.twitter.com/ZzBfu383Oq — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 10, 2021

While apprehending the man, who might be his dad, the boy pulled his hands and tried to get a glimpse of the man sitting just beside him. After he realised that the man sitting beside him was his father, the boy sat back on the chair with teary eyes. Meanwhile, the mother, who was seen videotaping the moment, could be seen poking his husband to lift their child as the teenager was in the shock of meeting his dad after a long time. As the video proceeds, the moment turned emotional for both father and child as they hugged each other tightly with great affection.

Here's how netizens reacted to the teen's reaction video

Meanwhile, the video shared with the caption: "This father surprised his son after finishing an eleven-year prison sentence" is currently doing rounds on Twitter. Since being shared, the video has garnered over fifty thousand views and, the count is still surging. Several netizens, who turned emotional after watching the video and flooded the comment section with emotional notes. One such user wrote, "Whatever this guy did was pretty bad. But good for them. Every kid should have a father no matter what. Everyone deserves a second chance." "Love that mother's nudge. I know that father was timid to hug his son, having been absent so long," wrote another user. "Wow. The story of too many black men. This is a beautiful moment they decided to share. Thanks to the family that let us peek into their world. Let’s all try to make this a unique experience. Everyone plays a part, people. Love to the dad and his beautiful boy," read another comment.

Image: Twitter/@RexChapman