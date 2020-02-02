Union Budget
Video Of Girl’s ‘missing Pencil’ Rant Sparks A Moral Discussion On Internet

Rest of the World News

Taylor, who won a bright pink pencil in the classroom for full attendance, can be seen complaining in the video that her pretty pencil has got ‘stolen’.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A second-grade girl named Taylor has taken the internet by storm as her mother posted a video of her on the social networking site Instagram, where the little girl can be seen complaining about her cute ordeal.

Taylor, who won a bright pink pencil in the classroom for full attendance, can be seen complaining in the clip that her pretty pencil has been ‘stolen’. The little girl is significantly heart-broken as she was extremely fond of the prize. She sobs in the video saying that her reward was perhaps stolen by n undeserving kid named Lizzie, who replaced her wonderful pencil with an 'ugly yellow pencil’ in her box.

Read Tom Brady's Cryptic Post On Twitter Makes Fans Abuzz About Veteran's Future

Read 'Parasite' Finally Releases In India, Twitter Calls It The "Best Movie Of The Year"

Taylor was “super serious” about her perfect attendance pencil

Taylor’s mother filmed her daughter saying, “Yesterday, I put my pink 'Perfect Attendance' pencil in the sharpening box—I'm the only one who has the same type of those [pencils]," she explains to her mother, Tab. After unpacking, Taylor returned to the sharpening box to grab her sharpened pencil, only to discover "nothing but yellow plain old pencils."

Her mum told the audience that her daughter was “super serious” about her perfect attendance pencil because she “earned” it. Despite the mum explaining that it wasn’t a big deal, the kid insisted it was serious and explained dramatically to her mother the entire incident.

A user shared the video on Twitter that was widely circulated online garnering over 412.2k views and 111k retweets as the users appreciated the child’s concern that she had been robbed. Twitter came to the girl’s rescue saying that even though the culprit that stole the cute girl’s pencil was a child and the mum thought it wasn’t as serious, the kids need to be tutored on values. The users flooded the post with a handful of valuable advice and heap of appreciation for the girl that now has become a favourite for the audience on twitter.

 

 

 

Read Australian Open: Dominic Thiem's Sportsmanship Vs Alexander Zverev In Semis Wins Twitter 

Read Corporate Jargons: People Share Hilarious 'Office' Phrases On Twitter

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
