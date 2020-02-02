Video Of Girl’s ‘missing Pencil’ Rant Sparks A Moral Discussion On Internet

A second-grade girl named Taylor has taken the internet by storm as her mother posted a video of her on the social networking site Instagram, where the little girl can be seen complaining about her cute ordeal.

Taylor, who won a bright pink pencil in the classroom for full attendance, can be seen complaining in the clip that her pretty pencil has been ‘stolen’. The little girl is significantly heart-broken as she was extremely fond of the prize. She sobs in the video saying that her reward was perhaps stolen by n undeserving kid named Lizzie, who replaced her wonderful pencil with an 'ugly yellow pencil’ in her box.

I know I'm not ready to be a parent bc I'd be at that school the next day like "Yal deadass finna come up off my baby Perfect Attendance Pencil NEEOOOWW!!" pic.twitter.com/ezTc0fq1Ug — Dreka Gates 💕 (@_FemGod) January 31, 2020

Taylor was “super serious” about her perfect attendance pencil

Taylor’s mother filmed her daughter saying, “Yesterday, I put my pink 'Perfect Attendance' pencil in the sharpening box—I'm the only one who has the same type of those [pencils]," she explains to her mother, Tab. After unpacking, Taylor returned to the sharpening box to grab her sharpened pencil, only to discover "nothing but yellow plain old pencils."

Her mum told the audience that her daughter was “super serious” about her perfect attendance pencil because she “earned” it. Despite the mum explaining that it wasn’t a big deal, the kid insisted it was serious and explained dramatically to her mother the entire incident.

A user shared the video on Twitter that was widely circulated online garnering over 412.2k views and 111k retweets as the users appreciated the child’s concern that she had been robbed. Twitter came to the girl’s rescue saying that even though the culprit that stole the cute girl’s pencil was a child and the mum thought it wasn’t as serious, the kids need to be tutored on values. The users flooded the post with a handful of valuable advice and heap of appreciation for the girl that now has become a favourite for the audience on twitter.

Parents don’t DOWNPLAY WHATS IMPORTANT TO YOUR CHILD!!! It messes them up later on in life. Be passionate about what’s important to them. DAYUM. Lady at the end of the video need to catch a fade too. All this emotion this child@gave you and you gave her “ehh,it’s just a pencil” — QUEEN! where is SLIM? (@hydr8hoe) January 31, 2020

I understand Lizzie is a child but... I don’t like her. This is the type of person who steals people stuff after PLOTTING on it, then pretends it’s not a big deal when asked for it, then loses it on purpose rather than returning it. I’m angry. pic.twitter.com/0852XvNt5t — Doreen 🌴✨ (@DoreenGLM) January 31, 2020

Everybody that's agreeing "it's just a pencil" please think back to gel pens in elementary/middle school. Every single one of us has experienced this kind of theft. Empathize with this baby or get out my mentions lmfao — Dreka Gates 💕 (@_FemGod) January 31, 2020

She's a future writer, director, screenwriter, etc. Her storytelling abilities - the pauses, emphasis, dramatization, and articulation are great for her age. I know grown men and women who can't tell it like she did. — Sensible Arsenal (@ArsenalSensible) January 31, 2020

That mama just taught her not to strive for anything cause she's totally fine with the one who didnt earn it just taking what she wants. Ooh the moms response made me sad. — ɒ Ɉoϱ ɘv'i (@VivanteFemme) January 31, 2020

