Video Of Human-made Avalanche Breaks Internet, Netizens Amused

Rest of the World News

Authorities in Utah faced an avalanche on January 2 in Wasatch-Cache National Forest, situated on the east of Salt Lake City to clear the pile-up of snow.

Authorities in Utah faced an avalanche on January 2 in Wasatch-Cache National Forest, situated on the east of Salt Lake City. The reason was to clear a dangerous pile-up of snow on a mountain slope. The video of the same surfaced on the internet which was posted by John Gleason,  a public information officer at the Utah Department of Transportation. It immediately went viral after it was shared on Twitter. The video managed to garner 29.8k views with 204 retweets and 899 likes. 

Netizens divided


 

