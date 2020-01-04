Video Of Human-made Avalanche Breaks Internet, Netizens Amused

Authorities in Utah faced an avalanche on January 2 in Wasatch-Cache National Forest, situated on the east of Salt Lake City. The reason was to clear a dangerous pile-up of snow on a mountain slope. The video of the same surfaced on the internet which was posted by John Gleason, a public information officer at the Utah Department of Transportation. It immediately went viral after it was shared on Twitter. The video managed to garner 29.8k views with 204 retweets and 899 likes.

Incredible video showing an avalanche triggered by our UDOT crews this morning in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The control work they do is critical to the safety of everyone traveling in the canyons. A big thank you to our team for making the canyons safe! pic.twitter.com/fZpReJ3tem — John Gleason (@johnegleason) January 2, 2020

Netizens divided

That’s pretty amazing — Brandon Matich (@CoachBMatich) January 2, 2020





It's so quiet! I thought there would be rumbling and cracking ! Wow. Thank you for keeping us safe! — shawn steidinger (@ml_shawn) January 2, 2020

Wow. Just wow! — Sorrel Jakins (@sgj3) January 2, 2020

Hey John I’m just a guy in St. Louis with a Twitter account. Do you mind if I share this video with my girlfriend and my grandson in my living room — Karl Denner (@kdenner101) January 3, 2020

Having worked at Snowbird, there is no way to describe how powerful and fast an avalanche can be. This video gives a great perspective — Elliott M. Ross (@elliottmross) January 2, 2020

@mattaiken92 such beauty and power. — Michael barton (@miguayo9) January 3, 2020

Such great crews working holidays all winter long to keep the canyons safe. Thanks UDOT!

Also, that’s one epic video John — Robert Wheat (@DoyerBlues) January 2, 2020

