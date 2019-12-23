The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Video Of Man Swinging Becomes Internet Sensation, Netizens Puzzled

Rest of the World News

A TikTok clip of man on a swing has become an internet sensation and left the netizens confused as to which side the man is facing, the building or the camera?

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A TikTok clip of man on a swing has become an internet sensation and left the netizens confused as to which side the man is facing. The video which is barely ten seconds long has received approximately ten million views on Twitter and has been retweeted 20,000 times. Many users have also compared the video to the pink and blue sneakers and the dress that appeared to change colours for different people. The clip has also gone viral on different social media platforms and the netizens have shared varied opinions about which way the man is looking, the camera or the building. 

READ: TikTok's Optical Illusion Video Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Try To Copy

Netizens left puzzled

Internet users have also started to give their own opinions and theories to determine which side he is facing. At one point, it does look like the man on the swing is facing the building but many people are saying that he is facing the camera. The video is a perfect example of optical illusion with netizens even drawing diagrams and markings to show which side he is facing. In the video, one can also hear two girls debating on which side is the man facing. One Twitter users wrote, “I feel like everyone who is saying 'facing the building' is trolling us”. Another user wrote, “How is he facing the camera, I'm trying so hard to see this. Some scientist needs to come and explain this because I'm starting to think he's a ghost or a glitch in the matrix”. 

READ: Anupam Kher's Creepy Optical Illusion Has The Internet In Complete Shock

READ: Optical Illusion Makes People See Face On Wall, Creeps Out Netizens

READ: Optical Illusion Or Real? Sheep Walking Down An Impossibly Steep Cliff

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA WRITES TO PAWAR ON ANTI-CAA
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
HARSHA BHOGLE CALMS DOWN FANS