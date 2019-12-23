Video Of Man Swinging Becomes Internet Sensation, Netizens Puzzled

A TikTok clip of man on a swing has become an internet sensation and left the netizens confused as to which side the man is facing. The video which is barely ten seconds long has received approximately ten million views on Twitter and has been retweeted 20,000 times. Many users have also compared the video to the pink and blue sneakers and the dress that appeared to change colours for different people. The clip has also gone viral on different social media platforms and the netizens have shared varied opinions about which way the man is looking, the camera or the building.

Im losing my mind can someone tell me which way he’s facing pic.twitter.com/gIvIDzRkOd — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 21, 2019

Netizens left puzzled

Internet users have also started to give their own opinions and theories to determine which side he is facing. At one point, it does look like the man on the swing is facing the building but many people are saying that he is facing the camera. The video is a perfect example of optical illusion with netizens even drawing diagrams and markings to show which side he is facing. In the video, one can also hear two girls debating on which side is the man facing. One Twitter users wrote, “I feel like everyone who is saying 'facing the building' is trolling us”. Another user wrote, “How is he facing the camera, I'm trying so hard to see this. Some scientist needs to come and explain this because I'm starting to think he's a ghost or a glitch in the matrix”.

y’all it’s really this simple...look at the angle of the front of the swing, and look at the direction they’re swinging in...they’re facing the CAMERA 😭 pic.twitter.com/mAMp4qXQM5 — 𝑣𝑖𝑐 ☽ (@groovekji) December 22, 2019

Its literally so clear hes facing the camera how can you even think hes facing the building are you dumb — code mongraal #ad 🍀 (@Mongraal) December 22, 2019

Look at this picture you can see it pic.twitter.com/1tfpTDvcWj — LittleKingRyan (@LittleKingRyan_) December 22, 2019

that person on the swing minding their business while everyone tries to figure out which way they’re facing pic.twitter.com/BPqEXBnmyT — fairy crust (@fairycrust) December 22, 2019

