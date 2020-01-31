Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Video Of Minnie Mouse, Mickey And Goofy In A Brawl Will Leave You In Splits

Rest of the World News

Minnie Mouse who lost her head whilst she threw hammering blows at the security guard and pulled his hair also hit a punch knocking Mickey Mouse out by mistake.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A woman on the Las Vegas strip wearing a Minnie Mouse costume got into a noisy brawl with a security guard, while her companions Mickey Mouse and Goofy tried to stop the physical altercation as passers-by watched. The woman, who reportedly lived in LA, was seen throwing hammering blows at a security guard as she pulled his hair in a video that is making rounds on the internet. She also hit a punch knocking the Mickey Mouse out by mistake as the squawking picked up. The onlookers attempted to stop the cartoon characters and the security guard and disperse the raucous feud that has sparked a hilarious response online.

Wild punches exchanged by Minnie Mouse

The video of the hilarious incident was shared on twitter and instantly had the users roll in the aisles. The video portrayed wild punches being exchanged by the Minnie Mouse as Goofy and Mickey Mouse intervene. While it remains unclear as to what caused the fight in the Toon Town, the users have given side-splitting response.

The video has been viewed more than 5.5 million times and has been widely circulated. A user also shared a similar kind of video in a response where a man dressed in a bunny costume can be seen thrashing an onlooker. Towards the end of the video, Goofy manages to put a halt to the fight and Minnie can be seen taking off her large costume shoes as runs off. 

Read Kim Kardashian And Jenners Family's Funny Moments On Jimmy Fallon's Show

Read Jennifer Aniston Did Something Funny & Smart To Keep Her Dress Wrinkle-free For SAG Awards

 

Read No Fresh Investment, Redemption For Mutual Fund Investors On Budget Day

Read Woman Crowdfunds For Mattress As She Apparently Has 'hyperlexia'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU COUNCILLOR FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST ANURAG THAKUR FOR HIS CONTROVERSIAL REMARK
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
ISRO READYING FOR LOW COST SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLES
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA