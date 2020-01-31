Video Of Minnie Mouse, Mickey And Goofy In A Brawl Will Leave You In Splits

A woman on the Las Vegas strip wearing a Minnie Mouse costume got into a noisy brawl with a security guard, while her companions Mickey Mouse and Goofy tried to stop the physical altercation as passers-by watched. The woman, who reportedly lived in LA, was seen throwing hammering blows at a security guard as she pulled his hair in a video that is making rounds on the internet. She also hit a punch knocking the Mickey Mouse out by mistake as the squawking picked up. The onlookers attempted to stop the cartoon characters and the security guard and disperse the raucous feud that has sparked a hilarious response online.

LMAOOO I know she lost her job 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MnGZbgw2j0 — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@ILoveMyCulture) January 29, 2020

Wild punches exchanged by Minnie Mouse

The video of the hilarious incident was shared on twitter and instantly had the users roll in the aisles. The video portrayed wild punches being exchanged by the Minnie Mouse as Goofy and Mickey Mouse intervene. While it remains unclear as to what caused the fight in the Toon Town, the users have given side-splitting response.

The video has been viewed more than 5.5 million times and has been widely circulated. A user also shared a similar kind of video in a response where a man dressed in a bunny costume can be seen thrashing an onlooker. Towards the end of the video, Goofy manages to put a halt to the fight and Minnie can be seen taking off her large costume shoes as runs off.

This shit will always make me laugh cuz wtf 🤣 — Chrissy Hendricks (@DoseOfSunshyne) January 29, 2020

I’m stealing everything from your establishment if mini mouse can beat the breaks off of your security — Sunshine Ace (@SoberPowerTrip) January 29, 2020

Now this is the kingdom hearts I needed in my life 😂😂 — Light Skinned Todoroki (@McBethEllis) January 29, 2020

It was at this moment Mickey was wondering if all this shit was worth it! pic.twitter.com/IN1y8FQIK0 — 🥂The Barrowboy🥂 (@Barrowboy77) January 29, 2020

Who else would be goofy in this situation 😂🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LxG155Cw2i — ⎊ Jai ⍟ (@JaileneDaniella) January 29, 2020

Dang what episode of Mickey Mouse clubhouse is this? — Josh Davies (@daviesinator) January 29, 2020

