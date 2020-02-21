Video Of Paraglider Crashing Into Power Lines, Stuck For Hours Surfaces On Internet: Watch

A recent video has gone viral on the internet which shows a paraglider crashing into a powerline and getting stuck. The paraglider remained in that position for three hours until he was rescued. The mishap took place in Northern Carolina. According to the Olivehurst Fire Department officials, the paraglider was not immediately identified and was facing towards the ground with the wires as his only support when the rescue team arrived on the spot on the night of February 19.

READ: New York City: Bystanders Lift SUV To Rescue Woman Stuck Under It

Electricity snapped to rescue man

Olivehurst is situated 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Sacramento. The officials said that he got stuck while he was trying to land at the Yuba County airport during his training period. No major injuries were reported. After the incident took place, power was snapped in the surrounding area for a few hours while the crew tried to rescue the man. Battalion Chief Randy York said that it was a really challenging task to make sure that the lines were de-energized so that the firefighter was safe.

READ: Roadies Revolution Audition Has 'Paragliding Man' Entertaining Judges

Stuck woman rescued

In a near-fatal accident, a 25-year-old woman was mowed over by an SUV in the middle of a busy road in the US, only to get stuck under the car later. The woman was saved only after a group of bystanders rescued her by lifting the car she was trapped under. Colby Droscher, an eye witness took to Twitter to share the video of the incident. The video shows a woman stuck under Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV that hit her while she was crossing a Lower East Side street in Manhattan, New York City. The vehicle’s driver was reportedly taking a right turn before it hit and ran over the pedestrian, halting on top of her. Soon after the tragic accident, swarms of people rushed to rescue her. The video further shows the bystanders lifting the vehicle to pull the women out. Another tweet posted soon after shows the woman laying on the pavement with her phone in hand as first responders tend to her.

READ: Paragliding Pilot Killed During Training In Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing

READ: Roadies Revolution Latest Episode Features Vipin Shah Aka 'paragliding Man'