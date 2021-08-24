Video Of Petrol Pump Owner Using Fire Extinguisher On Driver Goes Viral Again; Watch

One modest step of bravery and responsibility may transform a simple person into a role model for millions of others. Such commendable acts are praise-worthy. One such incident has been resurfaced in social media which went viral instantly. It all started when an owner of a gas station made headlines after sternly putting an arrogant client in his line.

Petrol pump owner unleashes fire extinguisher on driver

A driver was seen casually smoking a cigarette while fueling his automobile at a gas station. When the guy refused to put out his cigarette, then the owner acted quickly to silence the driver. In the video, two vehicles can be seen reaching a gas station, where a man wearing a blue t-shirt is refilling his gas tank. On the other side, another man in a white t-shirt waits beside his car, smoking.

After some time, with a fire extinguisher in his hand, the owner goes briskly up to the automobile and then unlatches it towards the smoking driver.

The video has been posted on Reddit just, with the caption, “Gas station owner takes precautionary measures after customer refuses to put out his cigarette”

The event occurred over four years ago, but it became viral again this week after being uploaded on social media. The article has received over 73,000 upvotes, and users have flooded the post with 1500 comments to express their reaction in support of the owner.

“I work at the gas station and I really want to do exactly this in a situation like that. I usually quote my colleague, who said this to an older lady that was smoking: "Ma'am, there is no problem that you're smoking here, the problem is that we won't have any part of you that we can bury at your funeral".

Another commented, “This is not some random annoying rule they have, this is so everybody doesn't blow up. Smoke your cigarette in one of the millions of acres of non-gas station territory.” One more user said, “It takes a special level of entitled stupidity to keep a lit cigarette near gas.”

