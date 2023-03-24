Video Of Tourist Falling As Cord Snaps During 10-storey Bungee Jump In Thailand Surfaces

A Hong Kong tourist identified only as "Mike" narrowly escaped death during a recent trip to Thailand's Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park. Mike, aged 39, was persuaded by friends to try bungee jumping, despite originally intending to test the park's firing range. Reports indicate that Mike took the plunge from the 10-storey platform over a body of water, only for the bungee cord to snap mid-descent. Though the situation was undeniably perilous, the fact that Mike had jumped over water is credited with saving his life.

Newly released footage captures the terrifying moment when a bungee cord snapped mid-descent, sending the Hong Kong tourist hurtling toward the water below at breakneck speed. In the video, which has been widely shared on social media, Mike can be seen plummeting toward the water before the cord wrapped around his feet suddenly gives way. According to the victim, he was momentarily rendered unconscious upon impact, only to awaken to the feeling of being submerged in water.

"It was as if someone just beat me up real bad," says Mike

Despite the ordeal, Mike was able to swim to the surface, though his ankles remained entangled by what was left of the cord. The injuries sustained during the fall were significant, as Mike explained to CNN, "It was as if someone just beat me up real bad." The left side of his body, in particular, bore the brunt of the impact. Following the fall, park employees helped Mike out of the water and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

In a subsequent interview with HK01, a news outlet in Hong Kong, Mike described the extent of his injuries, including bruises covering his entire body and a ripped left armpit that was oozing blood. He also reported experiencing significant pain throughout his body. The park's founder, Nithit Intim, acknowledged the incident and revealed that Mike was reimbursed for his ticket and medical expenses while in Thailand. In addition, Intim stated that the park would be willing to cover any further medical expenses incurred by Mike upon his return to Hong Kong, provided receipts are shown. Unfortunately, Mike's injuries were serious enough to cause a lung infection, requiring further treatment back home. As he continues to recover from the traumatic event, Mike's experience serves as a sobering reminder of the potential risks associated with adventure sports.