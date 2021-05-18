Video Shows Continental Drift As India Moved From Antarctica 200 Million Years Ago

Where was India before it collided and merged with Asia in a northward drift that started nearly 50 million years ago is a question many ponder. Geologists have found that India was, in fact, a mega landmass attached to Antarctica. On Monday, a Twitter user named Khai shared the stunning footage released by the Earth Byte Group that illustrated the phenomenon wonderfully. In the video, the Indian sub-continent tectonic plate can be seen drifting nearly 200 million years that separated the country from the Antarctic region.

The Indian subcontinent drifted at a very high speed, up to 20 cm per year, in the process known to science as the ‘breakup of Pangea’, scientists have explained in numerous research. While the continental drift has located India in the region where it now sits in the present day, the country was actually a part of today’s southern hemisphere of the globe. A Twitter user Khai sparked the discussion after he shared footage of the tectonic plate movement nearly 200 million years that separated India from the Antarctic region.

200 million years of Continental Drift. India moved from Antarctica and crashed into the Himalayas!

India was a land conjoined as one with Australia, South America, Antarctica 150 million years ago that was called ‘super-continent Gondwana’ before the Earth’s tectonic plates shifted and reformed the planet’s shape, completely. The Indian Plate collided with the Eurasian Plate during the late Cenozoic which sailed the land across hundreds of kilometers into Asia. The collision formed the Himalayas, according to Earth Observatory.

“India split from Madagascar and drifted north-eastward with a velocity of about 20 cm/year. Nowadays, India is still moving in the same direction but with a lower velocity of about 4 cm/year, due to the resistance of the Eurasian plate,” Earth Observatory of Singapore said in a release.

A group of Indian and Swizz geologists conducting research on the subcontinental crust in the Eastern Ghats two years ago similarly found more evidence that India and Antarctica primitively, were one continent. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed international journal Elsevier, which outlined that the supercontinent split up of Earth’s tectonic plate caused India and modern Madagascar to drift away at extremely far distances from their original location.

Indian scientists proved 'hypothesis'

IIT Kharagpur geologist Dewashish Upadhyay, who led the research told PTI: “It is for the first time that we have been able to prove the hypothesis that the continent of Antarctica and subcontinent India were once a single large continent that broke apart about 1.5 billion years ago.” He added that the researchers have found that India and Antarctica got separated by an ocean. The Indian scientist further explained that the movement of the landmasses caused the two giant continents to approach closer to each other. This led to a collided again approximately one billion years ago. The latter led to the formation of India’s Eastern Ghats belt.

“The movement of the continents reversed again and there was yet another collision around 600 million years ago which created another mountain range that is preserved in the Eastern Ghats all the way to southern India and Sri Lanka and even Madagascar, which was once part of the Indian subcontinent,” Professor Klaus Mezger of the Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Bern, Switzerland said in the research.

