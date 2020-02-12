The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Shows Planes Landing, Taking Off From Same Runway Within Few Seconds

Rest of the World News

A 52-second long video is going viral on social media that shows two planes landing and taking off from the same runway in a gap of just a few seconds.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A video is going viral on social media that shows two planes landing and taking off from the same runway in a gap of just a few seconds. The 52-second long video was shared by a Twitter user named CCTV IDIOTS and has already garnered over half a million views. In the video, a plane can be seen taking off from a runway at unknown location seconds before another plane lands on the same tarmac. 

Video prompts quick reactions

Many people took to the video and called out the air traffic controllers for their negligence. However, few users pointed out that the footage is from an air show and its just part of the scenario. One user wrote that the sharp right bank done by the A350 gave it away that it was an air show. Some users also commented that the video is not original and it was edited before being shared on social media.

Read: Boeing Gets Good And Bad News On Its Grounded 737 Max Plane

Read:  Birmingham: CCTV Footage Shows Lightning Hitting Passenger Plane, Watch Video

Read: Russian Plane Lands On Its Belly After Gear Malfunction, No Injuries

While many people pointed out the risks of landing a plane seconds before the other took off from the same runway, Some went on to say that it was actually necessary to do so as there are too many planes and passengers but fewer runways. 

Read: Police Dashcam Spots Plane Landing On Busy Washington Street; Here's What Happened Next

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
VVIP BRAT SURRENDERS BEFORE COPS
LALU TAKES A DIG AT NITISH
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION