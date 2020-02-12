Video Shows Planes Landing, Taking Off From Same Runway Within Few Seconds

A video is going viral on social media that shows two planes landing and taking off from the same runway in a gap of just a few seconds. The 52-second long video was shared by a Twitter user named CCTV IDIOTS and has already garnered over half a million views. In the video, a plane can be seen taking off from a runway at unknown location seconds before another plane lands on the same tarmac.

Video prompts quick reactions

Many people took to the video and called out the air traffic controllers for their negligence. However, few users pointed out that the footage is from an air show and its just part of the scenario. One user wrote that the sharp right bank done by the A350 gave it away that it was an air show. Some users also commented that the video is not original and it was edited before being shared on social media.

And that's why they pay air traffic controllers the big bucks. — Jonathan (@Nautilus916) February 9, 2020

That’s... terrifying. So much pressure for the pilots that are about to take off. — Daryl (@TFA_Daryl) February 9, 2020

This is a very dangerous situation, if accidentally on the runway, the present aircraft could not fly for any immediate technical reasons, there could have been considerable loss of life. — Arz Sanjrani (@arz_sanjrani) February 9, 2020

While many people pointed out the risks of landing a plane seconds before the other took off from the same runway, Some went on to say that it was actually necessary to do so as there are too many planes and passengers but fewer runways.

Necessary. He would never depart if he had to wait for everyone to land. Too many planes/passengers, not enough runways. Less dangerous than following a cars on a road. The back plane can power up and fly away if it's too close. The car just ends up hitting the other car. — Joe Davoust (@jdvough) February 11, 2020

