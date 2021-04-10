Video: Volcano Erupts For Second Time In St Vincent, Thousands Forced To Evacuate

Ashes and hot gravel spewed out after an explosive eruption rocked La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Friday, April 9. As per experts, the first explosion shot an ash column 32,000 feet into the sky with the majority of the ash headed towards the northeast into the Atlantic Ocean. This comes after the government scheduled empty cruise ships to help transport thousands of people who evacuated their homes close to the volcano.

PM Ralph Gonsalves is making urgent plea on national radio for residents to leave the La Soufriere #volcano red zone in north of St. Vincent. 800 hotel rooms have been made available for evacuees and praises islanders hospitality to 1,000s who have fled #Svgeruption2021 https://t.co/qGDc6yZhOL — UNDRR (@UNDRR) April 9, 2021

Volcano eruption in St Vincent

According to the reports by AP, Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center warned of more explosions as she said, “More explosions could occur”. Heavy ashes were reported near communities around the volcano. As an aftermath, various flights were canceled. Islands including Barbados, St. Lucia and Grenada prepared for light ashfall after the 4,003-foot volcano continued to spew ashes. Authorities reported two other explosions later Friday.

(Plumes of ash rise from the La Soufriere volcano as it erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, as seen from Chateaubelair, Friday, April 9, 2021. Image Credits: AP)

(Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent. Image Credits: AP)

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, in a press conference said, “We have had hiccups here and there ... but by and large we are proceeding pretty well”. He got extremely emotional as he had teary eyes and apologized for crying while thanking people and other governments in the region for opening their homes and countries to St. Vincentians. He said, “On the dangerous road to Jericho, we have the good Samaritan”. He further said that the damage done by the explosion could take up to four months to get things back to normal.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves tears up thanking The Caribbean for all of their assistance so far. pic.twitter.com/kK3EFS7ChP — á´á´€Ê€. (@justleemar) April 9, 2021

The incident took place amid a pandemic and authorities were worried that this could hamper the evacuation process. Speaking about it, the Prime Minister said that people have to be vaccinated if they go aboard a cruise ship. Vaccination will also be needed if they grant a temporary refuge in another island. Islands that have said they would accept evacuees include St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados and Antigua. “This is an emergency situation, and everybody understands that”, he said. He also revealed that he has been in talks with the Caribbean governments to accept people’s ID cards if they don’t have a passport.

According to the reports by AP, approximately, 16,000 people live in the red zone and required evacuation, said Joseph. She further said that scientists alerted the government about a possible eruption after noting a type of seismic activity at 3 am on Thursday, April 8. Gonsalves urged people not to panic amid dire warnings from experts.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@gozyford)