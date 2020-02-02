Union Budget
Union Budget
Netizens Overwhelmed After Woman Shares Clip Of Her Last Chemotherapy Session

Rest of the World News

Video: In a heartwarming incident, a woman Katy took to Twitter to celebrate her victory over cancer as she finished her last session of chemotherapy.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

In a heartwarming incident, a woman took to Twitter to celebrate her victory over cancer as she finished her last session of chemotherapy. According to reports, Katy Helend was suffering from a rare form of breast cancer.

 

'Stronger than the setback'

The viral video has garnered 10 million views and more than 100,000 comments wherein a lot of other people shared their experiences and congratulated Katy on her victory over cancer. The video also prompted a lot of people to share their own stories in the comments section of the post.

 

Published:
