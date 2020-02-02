Netizens Overwhelmed After Woman Shares Clip Of Her Last Chemotherapy Session

In a heartwarming incident, a woman took to Twitter to celebrate her victory over cancer as she finished her last session of chemotherapy. According to reports, Katy Helend was suffering from a rare form of breast cancer.

I don’t tweet often, I only have 12 followers, but today was my final chemo session and I want to tell everyone (well 12 people at least! 😉) pic.twitter.com/jFXyZ1bIpF — honeybunny (@katyhelend) January 30, 2020

'Stronger than the setback'

The viral video has garnered 10 million views and more than 100,000 comments wherein a lot of other people shared their experiences and congratulated Katy on her victory over cancer. The video also prompted a lot of people to share their own stories in the comments section of the post.

Me too! Yesterday was my last chemo! Congratulations and all the best for your journey xxx pic.twitter.com/BPiMbPABa0 — Melwyn Le Comte (@mellecomte) January 31, 2020

God bless you. Staunch supporter of @CancerResearch and last year I braved the shave in the name of my dear departed mother. She lost her battle in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/DCoT4o7c4l — Paul Wickes (Gooner) (@wickeeeen) January 31, 2020

I hope they had a bell for you to ring. My mom was so proud to ring that bell. — john76065 (@john76065) January 31, 2020

Hope this is the end of your treatment and you make a full & speedy recovery!! — Ben Corrie (@bigbencorrie) January 31, 2020

2018 was our family’s year of chemo



I took my boys to Disneyland every infusion weekend👨‍👦‍👦



Things were hard—but one June day my beautiful wife joined us for a 🚀flight in June 2018 and this photograph captures the moment I realized everything is going to be OK 💪👨‍👩‍👦‍👦💞 pic.twitter.com/Ct1eKr95TZ — keith reynolds (@subtleBreaker) February 1, 2020

you're so strong. keep it up! i hope everything goes well for you ❤️ — ✧･ﾟ: *✧･ﾟ:* (@kepess14) February 1, 2020

Congrats on being done and wishing you only the very best in health from here on out. ♥️ — 🇨🇦Canadian Beaver🇨🇦 (@CanadianBeave13) January 31, 2020

Well done. Stay strong. I've been through it too. It's not nice and the feeling of having the last treatment is euphoric, although it doesnt feel like that at the time. Best wishes for your recovery and to a long and happy remission 👊👍 — Susan Bradbury #MGBGA 🇬🇧 (@SuzieBee61) January 31, 2020

Congrats!! I know that feeling & it’s pure awesomeness💕 Prayers for your continued healing 💜✝️🙏🏻 — Screami Mimi (@screamimimi) January 31, 2020

