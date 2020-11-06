Vienna: Head of Anti-terrorism organisation suspended to expediate investigation

The head of the agency responsible to monitor and neutralize terrorist operations in the Austrian capital of Vienna has been suspended pending an investigation in the deadly extremist attacks in the city, police said on November 6. Speaking at a press conference arranged, later on, Vienna police president Gerhard Puerstl revealed that the head of the Anti-terrorism agency asked for his suspension himself in order to expedite the probe into the deadly attacks that killed four people and injured 22.

“The head of the regional Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Anti-Terrorism asked me to suspend his functions because he doesn’t want to stand in the way of an orderly inquiry and explanation” of the events surrounding the attack, Puerstl was quoted as saying by AP.

On November 2, a gunman, later identified as Fejzulai Kujtim stormed six different locations starting with the main Synagogue in the city. Authorities urged the people and communities to stay at home or in a safe place as SWAT teams deployed were used explosives to enter the gunman's apartment. The 20-year-old was, in counter-response, shot dead by police.

International community condemns attack

Following the incident, France, Germany, India, Britain and several other countries also expressed solidarity with Austria. French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first world leaders to tweet his message of solidarity for the people of Austria. He mentioned the recent terror attacks in France and said, "This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they’re dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with Austria. While taking to Twitter, PM Modi conveyed his condolences and said he was "shocked and saddened" by the dastardly attacks in Vienna. US President Donald Trump and senior US Official Mike Pompeo also condemned the attack. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also expressed his shock at the terrible attacks in Vienna.

