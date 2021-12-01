Vienna: Iran's Top Negotiator Insists World Powers Resume Nuclear Talks

Iran's lead negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani stated in Austria's capital Vienna that the Western parties to the 2015 nuclear deal have agreed to prioritise the subject of sanctions, as per the reports of Xinhua. He further stated that addressing the problem of iniquitous and unjust sanctions must be the first priority issue on the Joint Commission's agenda, and this was decided at this meeting.

In terms of the talks' prospects, Bagheri Kani said that many of Iran's counterparts agreed with Iran's position on the need for guarantees that the US will not reimpose sanctions on Iran that were supposed to be lifted under the 2015 agreement, and that Washington will not abandon the deal as it did in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, according to Xinhua. The Iranian ambassador welcomed the Chinese and Russian representatives' support for Iran's policies, calling the sessions constructive and productive.

Washington should be first to move to resurrect the pact: Ali Bagheri Kani

He went on to say that European leaders admitted in their remarks that the US withdrawal from the accord is the primary cause of the current predicament and that Washington should be the first to move to resurrect the pact, according to Xinhua. Regarding the six prior rounds of talks, Bagheri Kani stated that all parties present at Monday's meeting agreed to the idea that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and that any of the preliminary outcomes drafted between April and June might be revisited. After a nearly six-month pause, Iran and the other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal began talks on Monday, with indirect participation from the United States.

The demand was reiterated by Iran's civilian nuclear leader, Mohammed Eslami, who emphasised that the purpose of the negotiations in Vienna is for the US to return to the pact and lift all sanctions. The US has imposed a series of sanctions against Iran since the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979. Some of them focused on Iran's nuclear programme, while others targeted Tehran for purported Middle East destabilisation.

US should correct its mistake: China tells Iran

China stated on Monday that the US should correct its conduct by accepting the JCPOA constraints on its nuclear programme. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke via phone on Saturday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock)