Vienna: Uyghur Community Holds Demonstrations Against Chinese Atrocities In Xinjiang

In view of the atrocities committed by China in the Xinjiang region against Uyghur Muslims, a protest was staged by the Uyghur community at Herbert-Von-Karajan-Platz, near the State Opera House in Vienna, Austria. On Sunday, the protestors raised slogans and flashed posters depicting the names of their relatives and friends who are imprisoned by the Chinese authorities in the Xinjiang region. Notably, the Communist regime of China has been accused of forcefully detaining the Uyghur Muslims in the concentration camps where they are severely exploited by Chinese officials.

It is pertinent to note that time and again, Human rights campaigners have accused the Xi Jinping administration of committing widespread abuses in the Xinjiang region in name of security and education, which includes forcefully keeping the people in the camps, forcibly separating them from their community members, forcing them to labour, and carrying out forced sterilization, among other criminal activities.

Vienna: Uyghur community holds protest against Chinese atrocities in Xinjiang

The Sunday protest at Herbert-Von-Karajan-Platz was headed by the president of the Uyghur community, Mevlan Dilshat in Austria. More than 20 people partook in the protest. During the demonstrations, Dilshat raised the demand for political and economic sanctions on China and urged the global community to step forward and take action against China for committing atrocities against the Muslim minority groups residing in China. The leader of the Uighur community in Vienna slammed UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet for being soft on the Uyghur Muslim issue. He said that Bachelet was forced to apply for access to Xinjiang, but this is not the visit Ughurs asked for. The top UN human rights official is being criticised for her six-day China visit, which concluded on Saturday, as it was "not an investigation."

UN human rights chief asks Chinese govt to rethink Uyghur policies

UN human rights official Michelle Bachelet raised concerns with Chinese officials regarding the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in China’s Xinjiang region. Bachelet who was on her six-day trip to China also visited the northwestern region. On Saturday she said that the visit was not an investigation but a chance to have direct talks with senior Chinese leaders and pave the way for more regular interactions to support China in fulfilling its obligations under international human rights law.

“It provides an opportunity for me to better understand the situation in China, but also for the authorities in China to better understand our concerns and to potentially rethink policies that we believe may impact negatively on human rights,” she said in a video news conference before leaving the country.

