Vietnam Assembly Chairman Hails Ties With India Based On 'cultural And Religious Values'

As this year marks the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and India, the Vietnam National Assembly chairman said that the cultural and religious ties between the two nations are making the bond stronger, reported ANI. While speaking at an event organised on the occasion of the anniversary of diplomatic ties, Vietnam National Assembly chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that the ties between both countries are based on Hanoi's cultural values of patriotism, compassion and the philanthropic values possed by New Delhi. The veteran diplomat, who is on a five days trip to New Delhi noted India's philosophy of equality, peace and humanism are some of the major core values that help in strengthening the ties between the two nations.

"It is the root of our history spanning 2,000 years of the India and Vietnam ties, cultivated from Vietnamese cultural values including patriotism and compassion and India's philosophy of equality, peace, humanism, springing from Buddhism and Hinduism," ANI quoted Vuong Dinh Hue as saying.

"It is a root with similarity in enlightened mindset on politics and diplomacy of our leaders. This led to the firm groundwork of bilateral ties between our countries with the sowing of the seed by President Ho Chi Minh, Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Such relations have been constantly cultivated with our future generation of Vietnamese and Indian leaders and people and improve the bond," he added.

Vuong Dinh Hue also met with EAM and Om Birla

The diplomat highlighted that the bilateral ties between India and Vietnam have grown due to the five primary pillars: Politics and diplomacy, defence and security, economics, science and technology, educational training, cultural and people to people exchanges. Meanwhile, while speaking about defence and security cooperation, Hue said, "It reflects the strategic nature of the countries' partnership and they have fundamentally finished utilising the credit line for 100 million US dollars to build high-speed patrol boats for the Vietnamese coast guard."

Joined Vietnamese National Assembly President Vuong Dinh Hue at 5th anniversary celebrations of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Vietnam is a key partner,both in the ASEAN & the Indo-Pacific. Our partnership is a significant stabilizing factor.https://t.co/iuK7QCuq0B — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 17, 2021

Earlier today, he met with the Indian External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar where the latter presented a photograph of former Vietnam President Ho Chi Minh to him. Apart from EAM, the Vietnamese diplomat met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla where both leaders held extensive talks on the defence trade. Further, he noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Vietnam in 2016 and the virtual summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries in December 2020 have given a new direction to India Vietnam relations.

