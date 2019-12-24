Vietnam: Authorities Seize Two Tonnes Of Ivory And Pangolin Scales

Vietnamese authorities, on Tuesday, seized more than two tonnes of pangolin scales and ivory coming from Africa. The illegal substances were hidden inside wooden boxes that were shipped from Nigeria, according to the state media. Reports suggest the goods were listed as high-end lumber adding that the haul was hidden in boxes at the back of the containers.

Imported from Nigeria

Customs authorities in the northern port city of Haiphong found 330 kg of ivory and 1.7 tonnes of pangolin scales hidden in three containers of wood this month, the Customs Department’s Hai Quan newspaper reported. The containers came from Nigeria, the newspaper added.

Both ivory and pangolin scales are highly sought after materials in the multi-billion wildlife trade market which also deals with other animal parts from elephants, tigers and rhinos. Pangolins, known as scaly anteaters, are critically endangered species. However, pangolins are believed to the most trafficked animals on the planet with over 1 million of them being picked up from Asians and African forests in the past decade.

Some Vietnamese people believe that pangolins' ground scales have health benefits. Though the scientists have said that the scales are made of keratin -- the same substance that fingernails are made of and add nothing to the health of a person. Pangolin meat is also considered a luxury product.

Read: Vietnam Receives Remains Of All 39 British Truck Victims Found Last Month

Read: Vietnamese Village Holds Funeral For Trafficking Victims

Trade of ivory and pangolin is illegal in Vietnam but the country still remains the hotbed for wildlife trafficking. In May, Vietnamese police found 5.3 tonnes of pangolin scales hidden in a shipment from Nigeria at a southern port. This is not the first time that illegal trafficking of animal products has been caught. In July, this year, authorities in Singapore seized nearly nine tonnes of ivory and a huge stash of pangolin scales which were destined for Vietnam. During the same month, dozens of live pangolins smuggled from Laos were discovered dehydrated and weak on a bus in a central region of the country.

Read: Vietnamese Dishes You Must Try To Get A Taste Of Their Food!

Read: Travel In Vietnam: Check Out The Best Places To Visit In Vietnam