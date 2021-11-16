Vietnam: Buddhist Temples To Ring Bells To Honour COVID Victims As Caseload Tops 1,045,397

Buddhist temples across Vietnam will ring bells, light candles, burn incense and pray for those who have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19 at 8 pm this Friday on November 19. The Executive Council of the Vietnamese Buddhist Sangha (VBS) made the request. The standing board also requested that VBS chapters in provinces and centrally-run cities organise requiems for COVID-19 fatalities in accordance with pandemic prevention laws and based on local conditions.

The pain and loss experienced by tens of thousands of families who have lost their loved ones to the pandemic will be honoured by the requiem. It is also an opportunity to promote Vietnam's tradition of great solidarity and its will to overcome difficulties, adapt safely and flexibly, effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, and restore production, business, and socio-economic development. Vietnam has more than 500 Buddhist temples and around 10 million people in the country follow Buddhism.

VFF has issued letters to religious leaders inviting them to commemorative activities

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) intends to hold a requiem on November 19 at 8 pm for those who died as a result of the deadly Coronavirus. According to Việt Nam News, VFF has issued letters to religious leaders across the country inviting them to participate in commemorative activities for COVID-19 victims. As of November 15, more than 23,180 people had died in Vietnam as a result of COVID. The cases peaked in October.

According to Vietnam's Ministry of Health, 9,650 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. The majority of community cases were found in southern areas, with 1,183 instances found in Ho Chi Minh City, 683 in Tay Ninh province, and 671 in Tien Giang province.

Overall number of COVID cases has now reached 1,045,397; 23,270 deaths

According to the government, the overall number of COVID cases has now reached 1,045,397, with 23,270 deaths. Almost all COVID deaths in Vietnam occurred during the severe fourth wave of infections that began in late April. 8,70,997 patients have recovered from the deadly virus across the country, an increase of 6,481 since Monday. According to the ministry, about 101 million doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been distributed, including over 36 million second doses. The government also suggests that since the beginning of the current wave in late April, the country has registered approximately 10,40,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@sstrangio