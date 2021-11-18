Vietnam Elected As UNESCO Executive Board Member For 2021-25

UNESCO on Thursday elected Vietnam as a member of the Executive Board for the 2021-2025 term, reported Vietnam Plus on November 18. This comes after Hanoi won 163 out of 178 approval votes during a plenary session of the UNESCO General Assembly held on Wednesday at its Paris-based headquarters. With this, Vietnam will also become a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the fifth time.

Notably, Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of UNESCO-- a UN agency meant at promoting world peace and security through international cooperation in education, the arts, the sciences, and culture. It is elected by the General Conference.

"Vietnam's election as a member of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for 2021 - 2025 holds great importance in many perspectives" Vietnam Plus quoted Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son as saying after the UN agency's decision.

More about UNESCO Executive Board

While explaining about the Executive Board, the Minister informed it consists of 58 members, serving under the authority of the General Conference the Board examines the program of work for the Organization and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General. Also, he notified that in Group 4 Asian and Pacific States, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands and China also got chosen to the Executive Board. "Vietnam is pledged to fulfil the duties of an Executive Board member so as to encourage and bring into play the role of UNESCO for the interest of humankind," the media outlet quoted the minister.

"This is also a good opportunity for the nation to magnify cooperation with the UN agency to open up new development spaces for it, thereby enhancing the religious life in society and creating a positive base for Vietnam to gain the sustainable expansion goals."

Vietnam opens airspace after 7 months

It is worth mentioning the country has opened the airspace nearly seven months after it has closed in April this month due to the COVID pandemic, reported VOVWORLD. The Government recently allowed five localities, including Quang Nam, to welcome back vaccinated visitors from abroad under a pilot program. On Wednesday, a Vietnam Airlines flight departing from the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed at Da Nang International Airport, bringing nearly 30 foreign tourists to local destinations under a pilot program to welcome them back to foreign travellers.

Image Credit: Twitter/@FMBuiThanhSon