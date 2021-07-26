Vietnam Imposes Night Curfew In Ho Chi Minh City After Surge In COVID-19 Cases

After announcing a 15-day lockdown in the national capital of Vietnam amid a steep surge in Coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant, it has now imposed a strict overnight curfew in the Ho Chi Minh City. According to the recent notification issued by the authority, all citizens are directed to stay indoors from 6 pm to 6 am from Monday, July 26. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary movement and asked to step out only to avail medical services and food. The authorities have not yet announced the last date for the night curfew.

Earlier in the week, the city had suspended all outdoor activities and ordered non-essential businesses to close following an increase in cases. It banned the gathering of more than two people in public. Only government offices, hospitals and essential businesses are allowed to stay open. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, in his latest speech after taking charge of the office on Monday, July 26 said, "The current most urgent and important task of the Government and me is to concentrate on intelligence, resources, and measures, flexible and innovative methods, especially vaccine strategies."

The country had responded well during the first wave of the pandemic

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country had responded well to extirpate the deadly virus, but, with the arrival of a new COVID-19 variant, the country is now struggling to overcome the ongoing crisis. According to the reports, it has slowed down the vaccination and inoculated only 4.7 million people so far. Earlier on July 21, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and VABIOTECH, one of Vietnam's leading pharmaceutical companies, announced the production of a test batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

According to the health ministry, the country has reported 2,708 new cases, of which 4 were imported and 2,704 were recorded domestically in Ho Chi Minh City. The number of new cases recorded in the country during the outbreak since April 27 to now is 97,421 cases, of which 16,564 patients have been declared cured. Regarding vaccination, the ministry has said, as many as 77,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were injected, thus taking the total number of vaccine doses administered was 4,613,491 doses.

Image: AP