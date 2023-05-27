Vietnam Lambasts China's Deployment Of Buoys In Spratlys; 'Respect Maritime Law!'

Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokeswoman, Pham Thu Hang, on Saturday, derided the People's Republic of China's military belligerence in the Paracel island’s territorial waters, known as Xisha in Beijing and Truong Sa in Vietnam. Hang slammed the Chinese PLA for the installation of three light buoys in the disputed maritime territory. Vietnam urged that China Maritime Safety Administration removes such buoys which assert administrative control to strengthen the PRC's maritime claims in the waters of the South China Sea.

Chinese light buoys were installed near Irving Reef, Whitsun Reef and Gaven Reef in the Spratlys area “to ensure the safety of navigation and maritime operations”, a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Transport published on its official social media account stated. It continued that the deployment was ordered by the Chinese Ministry’s South China Sea Navigation Safety Centre. Meanwhile, Philippine Coast Guard has also installed five buoys with the Philippine national flag of the Irving and Whitsun reefs, as well as the reefs of Flat, Loaita and Lankiam Cay on which the Philippines lays sovereign claims.

'Infringement of Vietnam’s Sovereignty'

During a press briefing on Friday, Hang stressed that Vietnam "has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence testifying to its sovereignty over Truong Sa as well as Hoang Sa (Paracel) in line with international law," according to the Hanoi-based newspaper 'Vietnam.' Hang said that the installation of the light buoys by China on entities in Truong Sa [or Spartleys] without Vietnam’s permission is an infringement of Vietnam’s sovereignty and a threat to territorial integrity. Such a move on China's part is "invalid," the Vietnamese ministry spokesperson was reported saying.

Vietnam, in turn, demanded that China must respect international maritime laws and not complicate the situation. Respect Vietnam’s sovereignty and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and maintain an environment of peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea, the Vietnamese side asserted.

In the South China Sea, hundreds of Chinese vessels converge for surveillance and the use of maritime resources despite objections voiced by the small island nations. Chinese buoys and other navigation facilities and signals are used for fishing in the resource-rich South China Sea.

Chinese structures and buildings at the man-made island on Mischief Reef at the Spratlys group of islands in the South China Sea. Credit: AP

Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a think tank based in Washington DC, said in its analysis that Vietnam has been significantly expanding its footprint in the South China Sea by installing maritime outposts for dredging and landfilling at Namyit Island, Pearson Reef and Sand Cay to counter the Chinese Naval presence. "Scale of the landfill work, which still falls far short of the more than 3,200 acres of land created by China from 2013 to 2016, is significantly larger than previous efforts from Vietnam and represents a major move toward reinforcing its position in the Spratlys,” the report said.