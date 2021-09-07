Vietnam Man Jailed For Five Years For Spreading Coronavirus, Flouting Quarantine

A man in Vietnam was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by the law enforcement authorities on Monday, September 6 for spreading COVID-19 by flouting the stern quarantine measures in place to curb the abrupt surge of the highly transmissible delta variant. 28-year-old Le Van Tri was convicted for the COVID-19 cluster outbreak in a one-day trial at the People's Court of the southern province of Ca Mau, the state-run news agency VNA reported.

The accused had travelled from Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City and had tested positive for the novel respiratory ailment. He ended up spreading the virus among eight people as he flouted his 21-day quarantine orders, of whom, at least one died within a period of a month due to the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and hospital admission.

Department of Health of Ca Mau province said in a statement that at least 6 more cases of the COVID-19 were registered by the city including a mother and daughter of the driver that was put in isolation at the airport. Another 60-year-old senior citizen was put on home quarantine in Tan Hung Tay commune, Phu Tan district, Ca Mau.

The remaining coronavirus cases were all recorded in the isolation area of the H.Phu Tan Political Center and the isolation area of the Continuing Education Center of Ca Mau province. City’s Provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, after analyzing the case data in the last 7 days, 2 weeks, and related epidemiological factors, declared that the Ca Mau was assessed to be a province at high risk due to COVID-19. Of the total 9 districts in Vietnam, Ca Mau city and Dam Doi was found to have the highest caseload of the virus.

Ca Mau’s Steering Committee for Epidemic Prevention and Control had reiterated in a circular that while there’s a high potential risk of infection in the community in the city, neglect in pandemic preventive and health safety protocols would lead to dire consequences. The city strengthened police patrolling, and strictly controlled people and means of transporting goods in and out of the province, both by road and inland waterway in accordance with the process and regulations, according to VNA.

Ca Mau adhered to strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control, Secretary of Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Tien Hai noted had noted at a state presser that the health authorities must ramp up the epidemiological investigations, contact tracing, ensure maximum and drastically on PCR testing work in high-risk places and isolate positive cases immediately in accordance with the regulations of the Ministry of Health as Vietnam battled a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that infected nearly 536,000 and killed 13,385 thus far.

Army deployed to Ho Chi Minh City

Earlier last month, Vietnam’s government deployed military troops to Ho Chi Minh City to further tightens restrictions on people’s movements and to help with logistics as the city of 10 million was ordered to “stay put” for two weeks at homes. “People must absolutely stay put, isolate from each other, from house to house, from community to community,” Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reportedly said.