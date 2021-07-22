Vietnam Produces Its First Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine

On July 21, Wednesday, Russia reported that a batch of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was created for the first time in Vietnam, which is dealing with a new wave of COVID-19 infections. The test batch was created in collaboration with VABIOTECH, a Vietnamese state-owned pharmaceutical business, which has backed Sputnik V financially, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). ANI reported that the batch's first samples will be sent to the vaccine developer, the Gamaleya centre in Moscow, for quality testing.

RDIF and VABIOTECH are cooperating to provide easier access to Sputnik V

"RDIF and VABIOTECH are actively cooperating in the technology transfer process to provide easier access to Sputnik V for the population of Vietnam. As the pandemic is still far from over, more dangerous variants of coronavirus are being detected in various regions of the world. RDIF is increasing capacities for the production of Sputnik V to speed up the vaccination with one of the best vaccines in the world," Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian Direct Investment Fund's CEO, stated.

Dr. Dat Tuan Do, President of VABIOTECH said, "It is our great pleasure to work with RDIF to bring Sputnik V to Vietnam to fight the pandemic. We hope the cooperation between RDIF and VABIOTECH will help provide quality and affordable COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries."

Last August, Russia registered Sputnik V before large-scale clinical trials, raising concerns among scientists about the haste. In a recent report published in a top medical publication, it was proven to be over 90% safe and effective. The Lancet has restored faith in the Russian vaccine. RDIF has negotiated production agreements with a number of nations, including India, which will generate hundreds of millions of doses per year.

Sputnik V has been registered in 69 countries

Sputnik V has been registered in 69 countries with a combined population of over 3.7 billion people, accounting for approximately half of the world's population. The data gathered was by regulators in a number of countries during population vaccinations, including Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, and others, shows that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines available.

(Inputs from ANI)