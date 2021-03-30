Vietnam sentences flight attendant for flouting quarantine, spreading COVID-19

A Vietnamese court, on March 30, handed a two-year prison sentence to a flight attendant after finding him guilty of flouting COVID-19 rules and spreading the infection further. The verdict was pronounced by the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City, which convicted Duong Tan Hau of "spreading infectious diseases''. According to Vietnamese media, the flight attendant infected at least three people since testing positive on November 28.

In a statement later, the country’s Ministry of Public Security said that the 29-year-old had breached the 14-day mandatory quarantine rule after he returned from Japan in November. Additionally, he had also met with 46 others on the flight. As per the indictment, Hau had mingled with other people during a stint in state quarantine and visited cafes, restaurants and attended English classes.

Vietnam's COVID-19 toll

Vietnam has been praised for its rapid and robust action against infectious disease. The country follows a strict centralised quarantining and mass testing process. Hau’s case has now prompted the testing of around 2,000 other people in the city at a cost of 4.48 billion dongs. According to John Hopkins University, the South East Asian country has reported 2594 cases and 35 deaths from coronavirus.

The COVID-19 rules in South East Asia are comparatively more stringent than the rest of the world, perhaps due to their proximity to China. Last month, an Indian origin woman and her British husband were jailed for breaking Singapore’s quarantine rules in a bid to spend time together, Channel News Asia reported on February 26. The couple, who had not seen each other in a long time, breached the country’s stringent isolation rules and met each other in a hotel room. In the aftermath, Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai was jailed for a week while her husband Nigel Skea was awarded a prison term of two weeks and slapped with a fine of 1,000 Singapore dollars.

Image Credits: Unsplash/Eric Mclean/Pixabey/Representative