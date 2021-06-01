Vietnam To Test All Nine Million People In Its Largest City Ho Chi Minh For COVID-19

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Vietnam plans to test all nine million people in its largest city, Ho Chi Minh. According to the Associated Press, on May 31, the Vietnam government imposed more restrictions in Ho Chi Minh City and instructed people to only leave home for necessary activities. The officials banned public gatherings of more than 10 people for the next two weeks and even shut down non-essential business due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The city authority now is planning to test its entire population with a testing capacity of 100,000 samples a day. It is worth noting that Vietnam was initially an outstanding COVID-19 performer, however, it is currently battling a raging coronavirus crisis. Even though the country was successful in curbing infections for most of last year, in the last few weeks, Vietnam confirmed more than 3,500 fresh COVID infections with 12 deaths taking the country's death toll to 47.

COVID-19 variants in Vietnam

The country has also detected a new coronavirus variant on May 29. The variant is found to be a hybrid of strains first found in India and the UK, the country's health minister said. Vietnamese lab tests suggested it spreads more easily than any other COVID-19 variants.

Vietnamese Minister of Health, Nguyen Thanh Long stated that scientists have examined the genetic composition of the Vietnam COVID variant virus which had infected few patients which resulted in the newest version of the novel coronavirus. The variant has been reported to be highly contagious that spreads quickly by air. Laboratory studies of the newly discovered Vietnam COVID variant revealed that the virus replicated in a jiffy, which explains the sudden surge in COVID cases that appeared in distinct locations in a very short span, Long elaborated.

He informed that the virus has spread to 30 of the country's 63 municipalities and provinces. Vietnam had previously reported seven virus variants: B.1.222, B.1.619, D614G, B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), B.1.351, A.23.1 and B.1.617.2 (the Indian variant). Meanwhile, the country has administered over a million residents with AstraZeneca shots and also additionally sealed a deal with Pfizer for 30 million doses due in the third and fourth quarter of this year.

(With inputs from AP)

